Count on these three Ayurvedic tips to help manage thyroid issues

Due to various lifestyle factors and genes, many people struggle with issues related to the thyroid. For the uninitiated, the thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland that sits low on the front of the neck, according to WebMD, and is responsible for influencing metabolism, growth and development, and body temperature.

Similarly, when Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar took to Instagram to share information about this vital organ, she said, “Thyroid is the soul of the endocrine system. If your thyroid gets imbalanced, all your body functions get affected- metabolism, energy levels, body temperature, fertility, weight gain/loss, periods, hair health, mood (mental health) and heart rate.”

She suggested three “thyroid healing tips beyond medicine”. Take a look here:

*Locate the connecting point between your index finger and thumb, and gently press it 20-50 times on both your hands. Practice this daily in the morning.

*Practice 2 pranayama (yoga postures) regularly– Ujjayi pranayama and Anulom Vilom pranayama

*Sound sleep- Dr Bhavsar said, “Sound sleep helps in optimum liver detox which helps in metabolising thyroid hormones.”

The Ayurvedic expert mentioned a few ways in which a thyroid disorder can affect your body. They are as follows:

*Metabolism and Energy levels– The main function of the thyroid gland is metabolism. It helps you digest the food you eat, absorb necessary nutrients from it and also provides you energy by metabolising your food.

*Hair growth– The thyroid gland helps in the absorption of essential nutrients like iron, calcium, etc that are responsible for hair growth.

*Weight– Thyroid imbalance can either cause excessive weight loss or weight gain.

*Menstrual cycle– Irregular periods could be due to thyroid imbalance.

*Fertility– “If you have not been successful getting pregnant in spite of consistent efforts, thyroid might be the cause. Balancing thyroid can help you conceive” Dr Bhavsar said.

*Body temperature– Imbalanced thyroid can reduce your body temperature.

*Mental health (mood)— Imbalance in thyroid levels can make you feel stressed, anxious and depressed by increasing the amount of cortisol in your body.

*Balancing other hormones– Your thyroid also influences the functioning of testosterone, estrogen, progesterone and cortisol.

