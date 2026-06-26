‘2mm invasive component’: Chef Pankaj Bhadouria is ‘back to square one’ after breast cancer surgery

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria, who underwent breast cancer surgery recently, shared an update on her health. According to the renowned chef, the post-surgery biopsies indicate that she has to undertake chemotherapy. “I wanted to tell you something. Last month, on May 29, I went for a breast cancer surgery, which by God’s grace was successful. And the doctor told me that after four weeks of rest, you will be good again. I can never thank you enough for all the love. But now, it seems I am back to square one. I have to start with everything again. Why? Because the post-surgery detailed biopsies have shown a 2mm invasive component. As a result, I have to go for 12 sessions of chemotherapy now and one year of targeted therapy,” she told her fans and followers on Instagram.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Admitting that she is “also scared of the word chemotherapy”, she highlighted taking this battle head-on. “But I guess, I am going to take this just like I tackle all my other problems. One day at a time, one dish at a time! I am telling you all this because I have shared everything with you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria (@masterchefpankajbhadouria)

To understand the course of treatment ahead, we reached out to experts.

Dr Prasad Kasbekar, consultant surgical oncologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said that the discovery of a 2 mm invasive component in a post-surgical biopsy is an important finding. “It changes how we classify and manage the disease. While 2 mm may seem very small, invasion means cancer cells have crossed their original boundaries. They can now interact with nearby tissues. From a surgical oncology perspective, this finding requires a more thorough evaluation of the overall pathology instead of just focusing on the size of the invasive area,” said Dr Kasbekar.

Dr Raziuddin Khwaja, consultant, medical oncology, Head and Neck Cancer Institute of India (HNCII), said that treatment choices depend not just on the size of the invasion but also on tumor biology, hormone receptor status, HER2 status, lymph node involvement, and overall risk of recurrence. “In certain breast cancer patients, doctors may recommend chemotherapy as a preventive step to lower the chances of the disease coming back and to improve long-term results. Modern oncology helps us tailor treatment, making sure patients receive therapy that matches their individual risk profile,” said Dr Khwaja.

It is important to remember that this approach applies specifically to breast cancer. “Treatment recommendations in these cases depend on several factors beyond the size of the invasive component. Other cancers have different biological behaviours, staging systems, and treatment protocols. Therefore, management strategies can differ greatly based on the type of cancer,” said Dr Kasbekar.

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In many instances, the surgery might have successfully removed all visible disease, but further treatment is considered to tackle the possibility of microscopic cancer cells that cannot be detected through imaging or routine tests, pointed out Dr Kasbekar.

Dr Kasbekar described how patients often feel surprised when more treatment is suggested, despite a seemingly small invasive component. “However, cancer management today focuses on the biological behavior of the disease, not just the size. The goal is to lower the chances of recurrence and enhance long-term disease-free survival,” added Dr Kasbekar.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

While the idea of undergoing chemotherapy may seem daunting, significant progress in cancer treatment and supportive care has made therapies much more bearable than in the past. “Most patients can continue many of their daily activities during treatment, and outcomes have improved greatly over the years. With timely diagnosis and appropriate multidisciplinary care, many breast cancer patients go on to lead long, active, and fulfilling lives for decades after treatment,” said Dr Kasbekar.

A multidisciplinary approach that includes surgical, medical, and radiation oncologists ensures that treatment choices are personalised, based on evidence, and tailored to achieve the best possible outcome for each patient. Dr Utkarsh Ajgaonkar, consultant surgical oncologist, TGH Onco Life Cancer Centre, Talegaon, reiterated that patients need to understand that the recommendation for further treatment is a proactive step aimed at “maximising cure rates and ensuring the best possible future health outcomes”. So, make sure to go for regular check-ups and follow-ups as advised by the doctor, said Dr Ajgaonkar.

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Breast cancer has been trending on Google for past 24 hours.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.