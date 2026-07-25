’25–30% of Indians have varicose veins’: Here’s when you should get a Doppler Test

Gastroenterologist Dr Pal Manickam recently highlighted varicose veins, claiming that 25–30% of Indians are affected by the condition. In a video shared online, he urged people not to ignore symptoms such as sudden leg pain and swelling, recommending a Doppler ultrasound for timely diagnosis.

He also warned about potential complications if varicose veins are left untreated, saying, “If you don’t treat them, the next stages are colour changes. The legs become black in colour. You’ll get ulcers in the leg… And the worst possibility is that clots form in the leg and they migrate to the heart. It’s very rare, but it does cause emergencies.”

While some of these complications are uncommon, Dr Abhishek Bansal, Senior Consultant and Chief of Interventional Radiology at Aakash Healthcare, agrees that varicose veins are far more than a cosmetic issue and warrant medical attention when symptoms begin to progress.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

What are varicose veins?

According to Dr Bansal, varicose veins develop when the valves inside the leg veins stop functioning efficiently. “Varicose veins are enlarged, twisted veins that occur when the valves in the veins of the legs weaken, resulting in pooling of blood,” he explains.

The condition is remarkably common. “Studies suggest that varicose veins affect about one in four adults, although the prevalence varies depending on age, occupation and gender. They are more common in women, older adults, people living with obesity, and those whose jobs require prolonged standing,” says Dr Bansal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gut Feeling With Dr Pal (@gutfeelingwithdrpal)

What are the early warning signs?

Dr Bansal says the following signs should not be ignored:

* Constant heaviness or aching in the legs

* Swelling around the ankles

* Visible bulging or twisted veins

* Itching around the affected veins

* Skin colour changes

* Night-time leg cramps

“If these symptoms persist or worsen, it is important to seek medical evaluation rather than assuming they are a normal part of ageing or standing for long hours,” he advises.

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ | Why hot fermentation is not recommended to alleviate varicose veins

When is a Doppler ultrasound needed?

Dr Pal Manickam emphasised the importance of undergoing a Doppler test early. Dr Bansal agrees that it is a key diagnostic tool, but recommends it in specific situations. “A Doppler ultrasound is recommended when symptoms persist, worsen, or when poor blood flow is suspected. It is also an essential investigation before planning treatment because it helps assess how well the veins and their valves are functioning.”

Unlike conventional imaging, a Doppler ultrasound evaluates blood flow and can help identify faulty veins requiring treatment.

Can untreated varicose veins become dangerous?

Although many people live with varicose veins for years without major problems, untreated disease can progress. “Varicose veins can develop into chronic venous disease if left untreated,” says Dr Bansal.

He notes that strong medical evidence links untreated varicose veins to several complications, including:

Story continues below this ad

* Skin pigmentation or darkening

* Venous eczema

* Non-healing venous ulcers

* Superficial vein clots (superficial thrombophlebitis)

How can you prevent or manage varicose veins?

Dr Bansal recommends:

* Walking regularly to improve circulation

* Maintaining a healthy body weight

* Avoiding prolonged sitting or standing

* Elevating the legs whenever possible

* Wearing compression stockings if advised by a doctor

For people with more advanced disease, treatment has also evolved considerably. “Minimally invasive procedures such as laser ablation, radiofrequency ablation and glue therapy are safe, effective and have largely replaced traditional surgery in many patients,” says Dr Bansal.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.