‘No side effects, very little effort’: Chef shares detox water recipe to get rid of stubborn body fat

Sometimes it just becomes impossible to resist our favourite foods, especially during the festive and wedding season. But it must also be known that excessive consumption of fried, salty and spicy foods can lead to bloating, gas and uneasiness. If you often find yourself looking for home remedies to battle the same, we’ve got you covered.

Chef Meghna Kamdar shared an easy, tried and tested Japanese ‘gharelu nuska’ that she found to be “working on my body”.

“An idea I picked from my Japan travel days; this is their ‘gharelu nuska’ which I found to be working on my body. No side effects, very little efforts,” she shared in an Instagram post.

As per Kamdar, all one needs to do is boil ginger pieces and lemon slices in water and consume the concoction to get rid of bloating, and even excess weight.

“Two ingredients can help you lose all that festival food fat. It will help reduce stubborn fat from body,” she mentioned.

How to make the concoction?

Ingredients

1-2 – Lemons

Small – Ginger

1.5l- Water

Method

*Boil water and add ginger and lemon slices (deseeded).

*Switch off the flame and let it cool down.

*Drain the water.

*Add the ginger and lemon slices.

“Fill the concoction in a bottle and drink it all day. You will see the benefits in few days. But make sure you do regular exercise and diet control at the same time,” she mentioned.

How does the combination of lemon, ginger in water help?

*The combination is said to activate metabolism and eliminate toxins from the body.

*It helps curb hunger pangs.

*It also helps cleanse the intestines, which aids weight loss.

However, regular physical activity including one hour of walking daily, along with balanced meals is necessary to further weight loss goals.

