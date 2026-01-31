Paediatrician shares ‘absolutely shocking’ case of 16-year-old with ‘right side kidney stones’: ‘There was only one concern from parents…’

Paediatrician Dr Keerti Kulkarni recently shared the case of a 16-year-old girl whose routine health checkup showed kidney stones. “This is absolutely shocking. Parents brought a 16-year-old with some blood tests done and abdominal ultrasound scans. There were no complaints. They got these tests done as part of a routine health checkup. The child is otherwise well. Occasional stomach pain is not the concern. The scan report showed right side kidney stone on an incidental ultrasound scan report,” Dr Kulkarni noted on Instagram.

She detailed, “And when I had to go deep into the history and asked …there was only one concern from the parents that she absolutely doesn’t drink water and she has already started to collect the stone in the right side of her kidney. So, just imagine when children are not drinking enough water.”

Dr Nikhil Bhasin, consultant nephrologist and renal transplant physician, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said that such a situation is a reminder that small daily habits, especially hydration, can shape long-term health in ways we don’t immediately see.

He elucidated that kidney stones don’t always cause pain at the start. “In many young people, stones begin forming silently. The kidneys continuously filter waste, and if urine becomes too concentrated, tiny crystals can slowly build up. Until the stone grows larger or starts moving, the body may not send any strong warning signs,” said Dr Bhasin.

Why does not drinking enough water increase the risk so much?

Water helps dilute urine and flush out excess salts and minerals. “When fluid intake is low, urine becomes concentrated, making it easier for these substances to stick together. Over time, this creates the perfect setting for stones to form, even in someone who otherwise seems healthy,” said Dr Bhasin.

Are occasional stomach aches something parents should pay attention to?

Yes, affirmed Dr Bhasin, sharing that mild, on-and-off abdominal pain is often ignored or blamed on food habits or stress. “While it doesn’t always point to a serious issue, repeated discomfort without a clear reason should not be brushed aside. In some cases, it is the only early hint that something is going on internally,” said Dr Bhasin.

What to note?

Many teens avoid drinking water during school hours, forget to sip throughout the day, or replace water with sugary drinks. Long screen time, busy routines, and fewer natural thirst cues all add up. Over time, this lack of hydration can quietly strain the kidneys, Dr Bhasin reasoned.

According to Dr Bhasin, packaged drinks don’t hydrate the body as effectively and may even increase the risk of stones by altering urine composition. Plain water remains the most reliable way to support kidney health, said Dr Bhasin.

Encouraging regular water intake, monitoring urine colour, and incorporating water breaks into daily routines can make a significant difference. Routine health checks also help catch issues early, said Dr Bhasin.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.