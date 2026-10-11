15,000 steps a day, yet osteopenia: What walking may be missing

Wellness coach Wendy Wang recently highlighted her mother’s experience of walking 15,000 steps a day for 15 years but still having osteopenia. In an Instagram post, Wang asked whether walking alone is enough to maintain bone strength after 40, noting that while walking benefits cardiovascular health, bones also need “impact and load”.

Her post raises an important question for people who rely on daily walks as their primary form of exercise: Is walking enough to protect bone health as we age?

According to Dr Ashish Phadnis, Director of Orthopaedics and Consultant Orthopaedic & Joint Replacement Surgeon, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, walking is beneficial but should ideally be combined with other forms of exercise to support musculoskeletal health.