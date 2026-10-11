15,000 steps a day, yet osteopenia: What walking may be missing

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Wellness coach Wendy Wang recently highlighted her mother’s experience of walking 15,000 steps a day for 15 years but still having osteopenia. In an Instagram post, Wang asked whether walking alone is enough to maintain bone strength after 40, noting that while walking benefits cardiovascular health, bones also need “impact and load”.
Her post raises an important question for people who rely on daily walks as their primary form of exercise: Is walking enough to protect bone health as we age?
According to Dr Ashish Phadnis, Director of Orthopaedics and Consultant Orthopaedic & Joint Replacement Surgeon, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, walking is beneficial but should ideally be combined with other forms of exercise to support musculoskeletal health.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Walking is very beneficial for cardiovascular health, for mobility and for keeping a healthy body weight, but bones and muscles also need resistance and loading in order to stay strong,” Dr Phadnis said.
After 40, bone density gradually declines. As a result, relying solely on daily walking may not provide sufficient stimulus to maintain bone and muscle strength.
That does not make walking ineffective. In fact, Dr Phadnis considers it a good starting point, particularly for someone who has been largely inactive.
“The main idea is to avoid repeating just one kind of exercise because our muscles, joints and bones get benefits from being subjected to a variety of movements,” he said.
View this post on Instagram
Dr Phadnis recommends combining weight training, stretching and balance exercises, rather than focusing on just one muscle group. Exercises such as squats, lunges, step-ups, resistance-band exercises and weight training can help build muscle and provide loading for the bones.
Variety also matters. “You might walk on one day, cycle or swim on another, and add dancing, a sport or a short run if your joints permit it,” Dr Phadnis explained.
“It is not necessary to jump, especially if one has joint problems,” Dr Phadnis said.
For people who cannot tolerate repeated impact, exercises such as sit-to-stands, chair squats, step-ups, resistance-band exercises and farmer’s carries can provide useful loading while also working the muscles.
Balance training is another important component. “It is also important to do balance exercises, particularly as we get older, since they help to keep stability and lower the chance of falling,” he said.
Exercise should be matched to your joint condition and current fitness level rather than following a one-size-fits-all routine. “Where there is ongoing pain, a previous joint operation, or considerable weakness, the programme should be individually arranged by an orthopaedic specialist or a physiotherapist,” Dr Phadnis advised.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.