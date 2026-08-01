15 minutes in a sauna vs steam room: This is what actually happens to your body

Sauna and steam might seem to offer similar benefits, but they both operate on very different principles. 15 minutes spent inside a steam bath or a sauna room can change your body in completely different ways. Don’t believe us? Indianexpress.com reached out to health experts and got some clarity.

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD, general medicine and consultant physician, tells indianexpress.com that steam uses moist heat to open up pores, improve skin hydration, and aid in detoxification. It’s great for respiratory health and clearing out toxins. Sauna, on the other hand, uses dry heat to deeply relax muscles, improve circulation, and boost endurance, which makes it ideal for post-workout recovery and stress relief.

The attractiveness of saunas, she continues, stems from their promise of cleansing and regeneration to support a holistic approach to health. While there are many techniques for detoxifying the body, saunas stand out for their numerous advantages that go beyond simple relaxation.

According to her, regular sauna use is associated with improved cardiovascular outcomes, including reduced blood pressure, better arterial function, and enhanced heart rate variability. Sauna use may also improve metabolic markers such as insulin sensitivity.

Dr Reddy believes safe practice includes staying hydrated, limiting sessions to 15-20 minutes at temperatures typically between 70–100°C, and allowing the body to cool between sessions. “Individuals with cardiovascular conditions or heat sensitivity should consult a physician before initiating frequent sauna use,” recommends the expert.

Limit the process to 10 minutes once a week for best results. (Magnific) Limit the process to 10 minutes once a week for best results. (Magnific)

Steam

Dr Parnita Bansal, a cosmetologist and skin laser surgeon, adds that steaming provides a deep cleansing effect, which prevents any future blockage, and gives your face a smooth, clear and glowing appearance.

She further explains that steaming can dilate the blood vessels, thus increasing circulation and oxygen supply in the face area, in turn, making the skin look healthy and youthful. “Steaming also eliminates dead skin cells as it is a natural exfoliator and also possesses anti-aging properties,” the expert adds.

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“Although the benefits of steaming face are far too many, steaming every day can prove to be slightly harsh and do more harm than good as the skin pores will not have enough time to close,” Dr Bansal warned, further suggesting to limit the process to 10 minutes once a week for best results.

Both experts reiterate that which method you choose should be tailored to your personal needs. If your aim is to relax and boost circulation, go for a sauna. But if you wish to detox, steaming is your best bet.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.