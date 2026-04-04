15 kg in 50 days? Nutritionist reveals why viral weight loss hacks are dangerous

Is it possible to lose 15 kg in 50 days? (Image: Freepik)

Quick weight loss hacks often flood social media, promising dramatic transformations in just days. One such viral list by a fitness influencer suggests 15 rules to lose 15 kg in 15 days—including starting the day with jeera water, following an 8 AM–8 PM eating window, cutting maida and sugar, carb cycling, adding protein to every meal, eating salads before meals, limiting oil, fixing fruit timings, avoiding chai after 4 PM, and even doing a weekly “detox day”.

But how realistic—or safe—are these claims? We asked Aditi Prasad Apte, a Senior Clinical Nutritionist at Aster RV Hospital, to verify.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.