‘Is 130/70 mmHg for a hypertensive person who is taking medication normal?’

Is a blood pressure reading of 130/70 mmHg normal for someone who has hypertension and is taking medication? This is what we asked Dr Parin Sangoi, consultant interventional cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, who affirmed that, in many cases, yes, a reading of 130/70 mmHg can be considered a good and acceptable level for someone with hypertension who is on treatment. “Blood pressure goals vary for each person, but for many adults with high blood pressure, keeping readings at or below 130/80 mmHg is often viewed as helpful,” said Dr Sangoi.

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