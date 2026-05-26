‘Is 130/70 mmHg for a hypertensive person who is taking medication normal?’

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Is a blood pressure reading of 130/70 mmHg normal for someone who has hypertension and is taking medication? This is what we asked Dr Parin Sangoi, consultant interventional cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, who affirmed that, in many cases, yes, a reading of 130/70 mmHg can be considered a good and acceptable level for someone with hypertension who is on treatment. “Blood pressure goals vary for each person, but for many adults with high blood pressure, keeping readings at or below 130/80 mmHg is often viewed as helpful,” said Dr Sangoi.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
But the expert added that managing hypertension is not just about hitting a specific number. According to Dr Sangoi, the key questions are whether the blood pressure is stable, whether the person feels okay, and whether the reading helps reduce the long-term risk of complications like heart disease, stroke, kidney damage, or damage to blood vessels. “The lower number in this reading, 70, usually does not raise concern if the person feels comfortable and has no symptoms. Some people worry that a lower reading might be “too low,” but context matters. As long as there are no issues like dizziness, fainting, unusual fatigue, blurred vision, or weakness, this number is generally not seen as a problem,” said Dr Sangoi.
At the same time, a single blood pressure reading does not provide the full picture. Dr Sangoi said that blood pressure can naturally change throughout the day based on stress, sleep, physical activity, caffeine, meals, and even mood. “Looking at trends over days or weeks gives a clearer understanding than focusing on one isolated measurement.”
Patients should also avoid changing or stopping medications just because a reading seems “normal”.
“Medication is often why the blood pressure is controlled in the first place. Regular monitoring, check-ups with a doctor, and healthy lifestyle choices like limiting salt, staying active, keeping a healthy weight, and managing stress are important even when readings look satisfactory,” said Dr Sangoi.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.