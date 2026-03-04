120 million children at health risk by 2040: India’s obesity crisis fuels call for sugar taxes

The latest warning from the World Obesity Federation has placed India at the centre of a growing global concern. According to the World Obesity Atlas 2026, India now ranks second worldwide for children living with overweight and obesity, trailing only China.

In 2025 alone, nearly 15 million children aged 5–9 and over 26 million adolescents aged 10–19 in India were reported to be overweight or obese. Projections suggest that by 2040, 20 million Indian children could be living with obesity, while 56 million may be overweight.

Dr Monika Sharma, Senior Consultant – Endocrinology at Aakash Healthcare, says lifestyle changes are at the heart of this surge. “We are seeing the problem of obesity in children because they do not do a lot of activity and eat more junk food. Children sitting with a mobile phone and playing games is a common scene in most homes. Sugary drinks, processed snacks, and heavy marketing make it worse,” she explains.