120 million children at health risk by 2040: India’s obesity crisis fuels call for sugar taxes

The latest warning from the World Obesity Federation has placed India at the centre of a growing global concern. According to the World Obesity Atlas 2026, India now ranks second worldwide for children living with overweight and obesity, trailing only China.
In 2025 alone, nearly 15 million children aged 5–9 and over 26 million adolescents aged 10–19 in India were reported to be overweight or obese. Projections suggest that by 2040, 20 million Indian children could be living with obesity, while 56 million may be overweight.
Dr Monika Sharma, Senior Consultant – Endocrinology at Aakash Healthcare, says lifestyle changes are at the heart of this surge. “We are seeing the problem of obesity in children because they do not do a lot of activity and eat more junk food. Children sitting with a mobile phone and playing games is a common scene in most homes. Sugary drinks, processed snacks, and heavy marketing make it worse,” she explains.
She adds that awareness remains limited at the household level. “Families often don’t realise the risks of extra weight until complications begin.”
The Atlas warns that by 2040, at least 120 million Indian school-age children could show early signs of chronic diseases such as hypertension and cardiovascular disease linked to high BMI.
Dr Sharma cautions that these are not distant risks. “Overweight children can develop high blood pressure, early heart problems, diabetes, and fatty liver, diseases we usually see in adults. Extra weight puts a strain on the heart, liver, and blood vessels,” she says.
She emphasises that without timely intervention, the country could face a long-term strain on healthcare systems. “It is a future health emergency if not handled urgently.”
The Federation has called for measures such as taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages and stricter restrictions on marketing unhealthy foods to children.
Dr Sharma believes policy interventions can make a difference when implemented effectively. “Last year, the CBSE directed schools to set up ‘sugar boards’ to raise awareness about the risks of excessive intake of sugar. So strict measures can actually work,” she notes.
However, she stresses that regulation must go hand-in-hand with family-level changes. “Parents can promote healthy eating habits by providing fruits and vegetables and avoiding sugary drinks and snacks. It should also be mandatory that sugar and other harmful content are clearly listed on packaged foods.”
India faces what experts describe as a “double burden” — undernutrition persists in parts of the country even as obesity rates climb, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas.
Dr Sharma says the solution lies in integrated nutrition policies. “We face a double challenge: while some children don’t get enough nutrition, others are gaining too much weight. We need policies that support both undernutrition and obesity, so every child gets the right nutrition and grows up healthy — not underweight or overweight.”
As global targets to halt childhood obesity remain off track, experts underline that prevention must begin early — at home, in schools, and through public policy — before today’s numbers translate into tomorrow’s chronic disease burden.
