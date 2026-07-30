’12 minutes, 70 kg ice’: Breast cancer survivor Hina Khan’s cryotherapy feat sparks debate

Hina Khan, 38, recently surpassed her own record by extending her ice bath from seven continuous minutes to an impressive 12 minutes. “Last record: 7 minutes. Let’s try to break it. 70 kg ice. And it’s 12 minutes,” she shared in an Instagram video, adding that she is doing it under “strict supervision” of doctors.

“Ice therapy = Heaven 😍 I do it under strict doctors’ supervision; do not attempt it without professional guidance.

Take it easy and Go slow.. Listen to your body.. Thank you @drchandniamehta You are a sweetheart ♥️

@aquamaxfit”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.