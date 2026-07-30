’12 minutes, 70 kg ice’: Breast cancer survivor Hina Khan’s cryotherapy feat sparks debate

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Hina Khan, 38, recently surpassed her own record by extending her ice bath from seven continuous minutes to an impressive 12 minutes. “Last record: 7 minutes. Let’s try to break it. 70 kg ice. And it’s 12 minutes,” she shared in an Instagram video, adding that she is doing it under “strict supervision” of doctors.
“Ice therapy = Heaven 😍 I do it under strict doctors’ supervision; do not attempt it without professional guidance.
Take it easy and Go slow.. Listen to your body.. Thank you @drchandniamehta You are a sweetheart ♥️
@aquamaxfit”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Hina Khan, a breast cancer survivor, further shared why she chose to stop it at 12 minutes, saying: “I stopped here because we should take it slow and easy.”
Recall that Khan announced her diagnosis with Stage 3 breast cancer in June 2024.
Dr Amit Chakraborty, head and neck surgeon and surgical oncologist, Speciality Surgical Oncology (SSO) Hospital Mumbai, explained that ice therapy, also known as cold therapy or cryotherapy, may be helpful for some people recovering from breast cancer, but it should only be used after consulting the treating doctor. “Ice therapy can help to reduce pain, swelling, and inflammation, especially after surgery or during physical rehabilitation,” said Dr Chakraborty.
However, ice therapy is not suitable for everyone. “Patients who have reduced skin sensation after surgery, poor blood circulation, nerve damage, or lymphedema should avoid using ice without medical advice, as it may cause skin injury or worsen certain conditions. Ice therapy is only one part of recovery,” added Dr Chakraborty.
Concurring, Dr Meghal Sanghavi, consultant onco surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, explained that the path to recovering from cancer cannot be standardised, and as a result remedies that are favoured by athletes or people interested in wellness might not be automatically appropriate for survivors of breast cancer. “Although whole-body cryotherapy is becoming more widely known for its potential to reduce discomfort after exercise, its advantages for the rehabilitation of breast cancer patients are still under investigation and are by no means established,” Dr Sanghavi stressed.
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Gentle exercises, proper wound care, healthy nutrition, and regular follow-up with the oncology team are equally important for safe healing and restoring strength after breast cancer treatment.
“Don’t try to follow any trends such as ice therapy on your own or just because others are doing so. It is important to consult the doctor and then only follow any trend,” cautioned Dr Chakraborty.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.