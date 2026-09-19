104 and walking again: What made this centenarian a candidate for double knee replacement

Is it advisable to perform a knee replacement surgery on people over 100 years of age? (Photo: Magnific)

Orthopaedic Dr Sanjeev Jain once performed a double joint surgery on a 104-year-old Saudi man. Sharing details, he said, “You won’t believe, a patient came to me 3-4 years ago from Saudi Arabia. The patient was brought in on a bed, actually. Both his sons wanted their father’s knees to be pain-free in bed; even if he didn’t walk, they were okay with the surgery.

“His bones were so strong that I was surprised that I was replacing both knees of a 104-year-old man in a single day. And that patient went back to Saudi while walking,” he told CurlyTales.

The case raises an important question: Can someone in their 90s or even 100s safely undergo a major procedure such as bilateral knee replacement? According to Dr Gazanfar Patel, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic Minimal Invasive/Robotic Joint Replacement and Sports Medicine Specialist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, the answer depends on much more than age.