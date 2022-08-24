scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

10 monkeypox cases in country since first case reported in July; no spread, says expert

Of the 10 persons who were infected, five were from New Delhi and five from Kerala, one of whom succumbed to the infection. However, contacts of these persons have tested negative, Dr Singh said, adding that there is no spread of the monkeypox virus.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is an illness caused by the monkeypox virus and is a viral zoonotic infection, which means it can spread from animals to human beings.

Almost one-and-a-half months since the first case of monkeypox was diagnosed in the country, 10 confirmed cases of the virus have been recorded, authorities said. One person has succumbed to the virus and eight have recovered; one more patient is in the recovery stage. “Our vigilance is underway and contacts of these persons with monkeypox have not tested positive. So far, more than 350 suspected samples have been tested across our laboratories in the country and have been found negative for the virus,” Dr Sujeet Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), told The Indian Express.

Of the 10 persons who were infected, five were from New Delhi and five from Kerala, one of whom succumbed to the infection. However, contacts of these persons have tested negative, Dr Singh said, adding that there is no spread of the monkeypox virus.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is an illness caused by the monkeypox virus and is a viral zoonotic infection, which means it can spread from animals to human beings. It can also spread from person to person. Fever, headache, low energy and swollen lymph nodes are among common symptoms, which are followed or accompanied by rash that can last for two to three weeks. The rash can be found on face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, throat, groin, genital and/or anal regions of the body. People remain infectious until all lesions have crusted over, scabs fallen off and a new layer of skin formed underneath.

The Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) were trained to undertake the diagnostic tests with ICMR-National Institute of Virology, which is a Pune-based nodal centre for testing and coordination. “We have trained a total of 32 laboratories and 20 of them are functioning for testing suspected samples,” Dr Pragya Yadav, senior scientist with ICMR-NIV, said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...Premium
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...Premium
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...

Professor Shanta Dutta, Director, National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, said, “Swab samples of suspected cases are collected with all the precautions, and tested. The parameters have been explained to physicians and it could be one or more of the following signs or symptoms: swollen lymph nodes ,fever, headache, body aches and profound weakness.”

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Dr Meena Mishra, principal investigator at the VRDL at All India Institute of Medical Science Nagpur, said there were not many suspected samples in the first place. “From among the two suspected samples, none had a travel history. The three cardinal symptoms that are carefully observed include fever, presence of vesicular lesions and swollen lymph nodes. Our VRDL is well-equipped for screening and testing.”

WHO seeks new name for monkeypox

The World Health Organization (WHO) has invited the public to find a new name for monkeypox to allay the concerns regarding the present name being a possibly stigmatising designation. Dr I S Gilada, President, AIDS Society of India, told The Indian Express that anyone can participate in the process and suggest a name that will appear less stigmatising than monkeypox. For his part, he has listed the name “anthropox”. According to WHO, it is important to find a new name for monkeypox as it is part of “best practices” not to cause any offence to an ethnic group, region, country, animal and so on. Dr Gilada has urged that while there will be a need to prevent and control the viral infection, it is essential to take measures to fight the stigma associated with it.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 12:56:14 am
Next Story

At Mantralaya, farmer attempts suicide, two men seeking Maratha quota threaten to jump off terrace

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

Premium
Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Premium
Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

In pics: A look at Neha Dhupia impeccable style choices
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement