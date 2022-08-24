10 monkeypox cases in country since first case reported in July; no spread, says expert

Almost one-and-a-half months since the first case of monkeypox was diagnosed in the country, 10 confirmed cases of the virus have been recorded, authorities said. One person has succumbed to the virus and eight have recovered; one more patient is in the recovery stage. “Our vigilance is underway and contacts of these persons with monkeypox have not tested positive. So far, more than 350 suspected samples have been tested across our laboratories in the country and have been found negative for the virus,” Dr Sujeet Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), told The Indian Express.

Of the 10 persons who were infected, five were from New Delhi and five from Kerala, one of whom succumbed to the infection. However, contacts of these persons have tested negative, Dr Singh said, adding that there is no spread of the monkeypox virus.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is an illness caused by the monkeypox virus and is a viral zoonotic infection, which means it can spread from animals to human beings. It can also spread from person to person. Fever, headache, low energy and swollen lymph nodes are among common symptoms, which are followed or accompanied by rash that can last for two to three weeks. The rash can be found on face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, throat, groin, genital and/or anal regions of the body. People remain infectious until all lesions have crusted over, scabs fallen off and a new layer of skin formed underneath.

The Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) were trained to undertake the diagnostic tests with ICMR-National Institute of Virology, which is a Pune-based nodal centre for testing and coordination. “We have trained a total of 32 laboratories and 20 of them are functioning for testing suspected samples,” Dr Pragya Yadav, senior scientist with ICMR-NIV, said.

Professor Shanta Dutta, Director, National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, said, “Swab samples of suspected cases are collected with all the precautions, and tested. The parameters have been explained to physicians and it could be one or more of the following signs or symptoms: swollen lymph nodes ,fever, headache, body aches and profound weakness.”

Dr Meena Mishra, principal investigator at the VRDL at All India Institute of Medical Science Nagpur, said there were not many suspected samples in the first place. “From among the two suspected samples, none had a travel history. The three cardinal symptoms that are carefully observed include fever, presence of vesicular lesions and swollen lymph nodes. Our VRDL is well-equipped for screening and testing.”

WHO seeks new name for monkeypox

The World Health Organization (WHO) has invited the public to find a new name for monkeypox to allay the concerns regarding the present name being a possibly stigmatising designation. Dr I S Gilada, President, AIDS Society of India, told The Indian Express that anyone can participate in the process and suggest a name that will appear less stigmatising than monkeypox. For his part, he has listed the name “anthropox”. According to WHO, it is important to find a new name for monkeypox as it is part of “best practices” not to cause any offence to an ethnic group, region, country, animal and so on. Dr Gilada has urged that while there will be a need to prevent and control the viral infection, it is essential to take measures to fight the stigma associated with it.