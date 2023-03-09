scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Over 10 million older adults in India likely have dementia: AI study

This ageing of the population is expected to be accompanied by a dramatic increase in the prevalence of dementia, a syndrome not taken very seriously in the country

dementiaDementia leads to impairment of mental processes (Source: Getty Images)

More than 10 million older adults aged 60 or over in India may have dementia, comparable to the prevalence rates for countries such as the US and the UK, according to a first-of-its-kind study.

Dementia leads to impairment of mental processes, such as memory, thinking, reasoning and judgement, and thus seriously impairs an individual’s ability to perform daily functions.

According to a study published in the journal Nature Public Health Emergency Collection, by 2050 people over 60 years of age are predicted to constitute 19.1 per cent of the total population in India.

This ageing of the population is expected to be accompanied by a dramatic increase in the prevalence of dementia, a syndrome not taken very seriously in the country.

The latest research, published in the journal Neuroepidemiology, used an artificial intelligence (AI) technique known as semi-supervised machine learning to analyse data from 31,477 older adults.

The international team of researchers found that the prevalence rate of dementia in adults aged 60 or over in India could be 8.44 per cent — equating to 10.08 million older adults in the country.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 19:10 IST
