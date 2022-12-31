Partied hard? This yoga practice helps you detoxify and cleanse your system

The sad aspect about today’s treatment of most health disorders is adding yet another disorder to suppress an existing one. Depression or anxiety is treated through drugs like Prozac, (fluoxetine), which have side effects like reduced sexual functioning, lethargy and weight gain. This is not to rubbish modern day medicines or medical benefits. They are indispensable. But a synthesis of modern medicine and ancient time-tested knowledge like yoga will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of humans.

In yoga, the problem of cure becoming a problem is not only recognised but taken care of by trying to correct the root cause of the ailment. Yoga constantly aims at correcting the imbalances in the body, malfunctioning in organs, blockages in smooth flow of energy, information, nutrients, blood and all such essentials within the body through the various systems and pathways.

The only school or institute of learning this knowledge of yoga is personal experience through practice. Hatha Yoga does precisely this, that is, bring about harmony, balance and purity within the body and the various apparent and subtle pathways in the body.

Yoga and ayurveda work on the three “doshas”, namely kapha ( mucus), vat ( wind) and pitta (bile) inherent in everyone. A balanced proportion of these three makes for a healthy constitution. Hatha yoga helps bring about balance in these three doshas. It is, however, equally important to bear in mind that if there is no such imbalance, then the six shat (six) karmas (action) of Hatha yoga should not be practised as a routine, otherwise they will not be effective when genuinely required.

DHAUTI: THE KEY TO GUT HEALTH

Dhauti, at the apparent level, seems like a good process of cleaning the upper digestive tract. But like in most factors in yoga, the benefits work at several levels. Its effects are not merely on the physical, but also mental, and emotional. How this works will be understood clearly once the process is understood.

Dhauti must be practised on empty stomach preferably in the morning after waking up. Keep about six glasses of lukewarm slightly salty water ready. Stand near a wash basin and drink successive glasses of this water in smooth but quick succession. Depending on individual capacity, the urge to throw up hits you after four to six glasses of water. Then standing with the body lowered over the wash basin and from head to waist parallel to the ground, throw up all the water. If after six glasses the urge to throw up needs a little stimulation, then put two fingers inside the mouth and rub the tongue near the throat. If a person has been suffering from biliousness, the expelled water is likely to be green, or if it’s mere bile, then it is likely to be yellow and bitter. Depending on what is in excess in the body, bile, mucus the water will be slightly yellow and bitter. If mucus is in excess then it is sticky, frothy and white.

A lot of toxins also are thrown out. This happens in people who eat out frequently. Such food being heavy, a lot of it remains undigested in the lower part of the stomach. This mixes with the next meal as it passes into the intestine, thus poisoning and contaminating the body by passing into the bloodstream through the intestine. Dhauti or kinjal kriya prevents such auto poisoning of the body.

HOW DHAUTI HELPS EASE DEPRESSION AND ASTHMA TOO

Advertisement

Now the question for most minds will be how can vomitting six glasses of water benefit say a patient of depression or help get rid of stress. Well, the impulse of throwing up stimulates the nerves and nervous reflex action in the lungs. This releases pent-up stress, emotions. There is a feeling of lightness. Therefore, it is a good kriya for depression, lethargy and for introvert people. It also helps expel mucus secretions from the bronchial tubes in the lungs. Removal of such blockages in the respiratory passage of the lungs brings great relief to asthma patients by allowing the person to breathe more easily, writes Swami Satyananda Saraswati in his phenomenal book “Yoga and Kriya.” He goes on to write that Dhauti or Kunjal kriya is so beneficial for asthma patients that they can do it even when they are having an attack.

I have myself helped a woman in Mumbai, who is a patient of asthma and a heavy smoker to come back from the brink of no return with help of this practice.

Dhauti is helpful in treating depression, anxiety, stress besides constipation, acidity, and is an incomparable way of washing the digestive system from the stomach to the mouth. Cleansing of the digestive system also takes care of bad breath. Besides, the cleansed system works more efficiently in digesting food, assimilating nutrients and eliminating other digestive problems.

Therefore, its benefits are manifold.

WHO SHOULD NOT DO IT

Advertisement

Although it is good for acidity, those suffering from ulcers should avoid doing it until their ulcers are brought under control. Also, those suffering from hernia of the stomach or abdomen or those who have just had any stomach operation, plus those with high BP and heart, must do it under the care of an expert. Those who have had an open heart or implant or stent must avoid it.

Now, a problem for most people in doing this kriya is revulsion at the idea of vomiting. However, they must introspect that if retaining toxins, fermented, poisonous, contaminated food, ill-health, bad breath is better or using this natural impulse of the body is better.

(Kamini Bobde is a Kundalini practitioner who follows the Swami Satyananda Saraswati tradition of yoga. She is the author of Kundalini Yoga for All: Unlock the Power of Your Body and Brain. Published by Penguin)