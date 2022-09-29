World Heart Day: 31% of patients with heart ailments below 40 years of age: Bengaluru doctors

Observing World Heart Day on September 29, the doctors from hospitals across Karnataka’s Bengaluru city say there is an increase in the cases of heart ailments.

The doctors at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital said their hospital data for 2022 (post-pandemic) suggests that nearly 31 per cent of the patients, who have had a heart attack, have been below the age of 40.

“We at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital have been successfully carrying out a primary angioplasty program for acute heart attack patients for the past 14 years. Our data in this year 2022 shows that nearly 69 per cent of the patients over 40 years and 31 per cent of the patients under 40 years were treated through primary angioplasty for heart attacks. Out of those, almost 80 per cent of the patients below 40 years of age were men,”said Dr Ravindranath Reddy D R, HOD and Senior Consultant – Interventional Cardiologist, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, Bengaluru.

“Similarly, 60 per cent of those above 40 years of age were men who underwent angioplasty. Though heart attacks have been occurring predominantly in the male population, it is noteworthy that a substantial section of women too suffered from heart ailments. In the younger population, smoking, drug abuse, poor dietary habits, obesity, physical inactivity and family history are risk factors that lead to heart ailments,” he added.

Narayana Health chairman and founder Dr Devi Prasad Shetty said, “If you have passed the age of 40 then get a CT angio or CT scan of your heart. It will detect even minor coronary artery disease and prevent heart attack in the future. Very often these days we see young actors, athletes and singers with six packs and big muscles, fit people suddenly dropping dead with a heart attack. It was never a sudden heart attack as their heart attack had been anticipated 10 years earlier if only they had a CT angio done.”

Dr Gundurao Harish Joshi, Consultant, Adult Cardiology, Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, HSR Layout, said the “deteriorating heart health amongst the younger generation is becoming a grave area of concern for our country”.

“A condition which was predominantly seen in 55 years plus of age group is now affecting the people in their 20s and 30s owing to poor lifestyle and diet, increase in stress and negligence for conditions like sugar and BP (blood pressure). At Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, HSR, we are noticing a 25-30 per cent rise in heart attacks in the patients less than 55 years of age as compared to the pre-Covid days. Over 70 per cent of the total patients being admitted belong to 35 to 45 years of age group followed by 45 to 55 years. Many attribute this increase to the novel SARS-CoV-2 virus as it can affect our body functioning, however, the spike in heart attack cannot be completely attributed to Covid,” he added.

Dr CN Manjunath, the director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, said sedentary lifestyle is one of the causes of heart attack.

“A person should have activities like walking which keeps one healthy. Sedentary lifestyle also leads to obesity and it could also result in heart attack. We are witnessing heart attacks below the age of 45. The youth are becoming more prone to heart attacks,” he added.