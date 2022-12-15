Why you shouldn’t pop multivitamins and correct your diet first

More often than not, we end up popping multivitamins as the panacea for our everyday ills, from weakness to fatigue to general listlessness. Most of my patients say that whenever they feel out of sorts, they simply walk over

to the pharmacy, pick up a vial or two and feel much better after taking them. Some of them tell me how they feel instantaneously revived after a single dose. But let me tell you multivitamins are not a wonder drug and the reason they feel good after taking just one is because the pills have a placebo effect; users just believe that the capsules do them good. And, aided by the pharmacist, who clearly has a mandate to sell as many vitamin supplements as possible, they end up trusting them more than me, their doctor.

Truth is no medication, even multivitamins, should be taken without the doctor’s advice because you do not need them, unless you have a specific illness. Second, your doctor knows best when to recommend them to you and in what proportion as over-consumption may cause complications. Third, if you are not suffering from any major health condition, then you can definitely get all your vitamins through dietary corrections. All you need is a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, fibres, whole grains, low fat milk, lean meats and fish. Between these food groups, you should not have any reason to suffer from any vitamin deficiency. Then simply reduce saturated fat, trans fat, sodium and sugar. Follow up with adequate sleep and exercise. But the most important reason for not obsessing over multivitamins is the fact that they don’t have significant health benefits.

MULTIVITAMINS ARE NOT MULTI-UTILITY

In an editorial in the journal, Annals of Internal Medicine, titled “Enough Is Enough: Stop Wasting Money on Vitamin and Mineral Supplements,” Johns Hopkins researchers reviewed evidence about supplements. It said, “An analysis of research involving 450,000 people, found that multivitamins did not reduce risk of heart disease or cancer. A study that tracked the mental functioning and multivitamin use of 5,947 men for 12 years found that multivitamins did not reduce risk for mental declines such as memory loss or slowed-down thinking. A study of 1,708 heart attack survivors, who took a high-dose multivitamin or placebo for up to 55 months, showed that the rates of later heart attacks, heart surgeries and deaths were similar in the two groups.” In short, the researchers concluded that “multivitamins don’t reduce the risk for heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline (such as memory loss and slowed-down thinking) or an early death… in prior studies, vitamin E and beta-carotene supplements appear to be harmful, especially in high doses.”

WHO NEEDS MULTIVITAMINS?

Those who have problems with digestion and absorption of vital nutrients from food simply because they can’t eat well enough or chew properly, in short the elderly population, definitely need vitamin supplementation. Fortification with vitamin B 12 is recommended for an ageing population to prevent dementia. Some research has already shown evidence about the protective effect of vitamin B 12 on brain health. Those suffering from Crohn’s disease and other chronic diseases, those recovering from surgery, convalescents and workaholics with a poor lifestyle surely need supplementation. Of course, folic acid supplements are a must for pregnant women. They should take them early on, before conception, to prevent defects in babies.

Some vegetarians may not be getting enough nutrients from dietary sources and may need supplementation on and off. In fact, those with borderline deficiencies should follow the dietary route of balancing out their nutrients if they can.

PROLONGED USE OF ANTACIDS AND PARKINSON’S MEDICATION CAN REDUCE VITAMIN B-12 LEVELS

Some studies have found an association between antacids and increased risk of vitamin B-12 deficiency. These work by suppressing stomach acids. Blocking these means you also prevent vitamin B 12 absorption. Levodopa-treated Parkinson’s Disease patients show significantly lower serum levels of folate and vitamin B12. All of these medications need to be correlated with supplements as advised by the doctor.

HOW DO YOU KNOW YOU HAVE VITAMIN DEFICIENCY?

That’s rather simple. At least once a year get a complete blood work done so that you can get a profile of your vitamin and mineral levels. After that, please consult a doctor instead of the pharmacist.