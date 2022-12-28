Why you need to bust these myths around Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

By Dr Anuja Porwal

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is often misunderstood as a blanket term for different conditions that damage the kidneys. Many consider “chronic” to be “severe” while it means “long-term.” Although it is a progressive and degenerative disease, it is possible to live well with CKD for a long time with controls. It can cause serious complications and lead to kidney failure but that’s not as common as is thought. There are several myths around CKD, which need to be debunked for safe disease management.

Myth 1: Kidney disease is a rare condition.

Many do not know this but kidney disease is a rather common occurrence among Indians, given the burden of triggers. Having a high blood pressure, diabetes, a family history of kidney failure and being over 60 years in age are major risk factors for CKD.

Myth 2: Symptoms will show up for kidney disease.

No they won’t. If they do, then your disease has already advanced. Most people do not have symptoms in the early stages. So, if you have comorbidities, go for an annual kidney function test to be sure. Once you are diagnosed, worry not. Depending on the severity of your condition, there are many ways to reduce disease progression.

Myth 3: Testing is a difficult process as it needs specialist recommendation.

A simple urine test is all that is needed to check for protein in your urine. Even trace amounts of protein are a good indicator of kidney disease. Check for urea and creatinine levels, which are fairly good markers.

Myth 4: I may get severe disease if I am diagnosed to be at risk.

Not everyone who is at risk will get kidney disease. The care regime is pretty simple. Eat healthy, get regular exercise, control blood pressure and blood sugar, control weight and quit smoking. Yes, stay away from excessive use of pain medication.

Myth 5: I don’t know what caused my kidney disease.

The two most common causes of kidney disease are diabetes and high blood pressure. Both harm your kidneys by damaging the blood vessels in them. If you suffer from inflammatory and heart disease or have kidney cysts, you could develop CKD.

Myth 6: The only treatment for kidney disease is dialysis.

Not everyone with kidney disease needs dialysis. In the early stages, medication, lifestyle modification and adherence to strict discipline should slow down progression. People can go on for years with strict discipline. Dialysis or a kidney transplant is needed during kidney failure.

Myth 7: Kidney transplant is more expensive than dialysis.

Dialysis is required throughout the lifetime of a patient and the cumulative costs any day will be higher than a one-time kidney transplant.