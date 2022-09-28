Why Kuttu ka atta may help you detox and prep for intermittent fasting

Written by Kavita Devgan

Many people become vegetarian during Navratri twice a year. I am a stickler for this rule too.

My reasons for following the food rituals – I fast for two days (earlier it was all days) and turn strict vegetarian for the entire duration) – are two-pronged. They have a religious basis as I am conditioned like this but I also believe that this temporary food transition has a solid scientific rationale behind it, and is completely logical.

This twice-yearly process helps us become more aware of what we eat, as we are forced to ‘look’ at food and think before deciding what to eat (or not). We all need to do this every now and then. It also serves as a welcome break from the kind of eat-and-run lifestyles we all tend to live these days. Plus, it’s a refresher course in self-discipline. Telling ourselves: no you can’t eat this (and sticking to it) is a good regime. It helps wake up our rusty, and jaded willpower too.

Fasting helps the body rest and unburden itself (and its systems), lets it heal, refresh and refurbish from within and thus cleanses it too (a natural detox if you please!). If it’s intermittent fasting you are into, then the once-a-day-big-meal plan allows you to test that.

Also have you noticed that both the Navratras come during season change: from winter to summer and again when the air just begins to get nippy — and our immunity is at a low. This is why avoiding processed food, meat, going gluten-free, salt-free and having lots of fruits and vegetables actually help our bodies pass this trying time (physiologically) with ease.

Second, I also feel that this is a great opportunity to practise grain rotation and move away from wheat (and gluten) for a bit. Below are the grains allowed during the Navratri fast.

Kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour)

Buckwheat flour is packed with high-quality proteins and offers more of the amino acid lysine that is missing from most of our regular/preferred staples wheat and rice. That’s a big plus, especially for vegetarians. It is loaded with fibre which helps to keep hunger pangs at bay and cravings in check.

Rajrira (Amaranth) atta

This underrated grain is a fantastic source of protein that you must try out during fasting (and then continue eating).

Sama rice (Vrat rice or Barnyard millet)

These are lighter to digest, gluten-free and are from the millet family. This is higher protein, too, compared to regular rice.

Singhare ka atta (water chestnut flour)

This flour is made by peeling, drying, and powdering water chestnuts and is not just gluten-free but very low calorie too. It is a cooling food (unlike kuttu atta which is warming), so good for those who prefer that.

Sabudana (Sago pearls)

Sabudana is a good source of carbohydrates and delivers the much-needed energy boost while fasting. Plus, it is easy to digest as well.