Why more than 2 drinks a day in winter can affect your heart

Written by Parul

Cold weather may increase the risk of heart failure because blood vessels tend to be constricted to build up body warmth. So, heart patients need to be extra cautious during winter. Says Dr Ankur Ahuja, senior interventional cardiologist, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, “Heart patients should not exert much during the winter season because any stress on the heart can lead to a heart attack. If we compare the trends for Sudden Cardiac Deaths (SCDs), then the months of January and February this year had a higher incidence of cardiac deaths as compared to other months. Cardiac arrests are again on a rise now as the cold wave sets in. During winters, the heart rate and blood pressure are usually higher while physical activity also goes down.

The doctor also stressed the fact that heart patients should be vaccinated for influenza (flu). Influenza-related stress on the body can launch a negative chain of events that can lead to a heart attack. People with heart disease are nearly six times more likely to have a heart attack after coming down with the flu. Post-Covid impacts have also led to an increased number of heart attacks, he added. Viral infections also put added stress on the body, which can affect blood pressure, heart rate, and overall heart function. That can raise the odds of having a heart attack or stroke.

Dr Ahuja shares some tips to be followed for a healthy heart in winter.

1. Avoid excessive alcohol and smoking: Excessive alcohol consumption can warm up your body more than required, which can be dangerous when you’re out in the cold. The body adapts to temperatures slowly, so drink in moderation (not more than two drinks a day). Abstain from smoking completely. Cigarette smoking is one of the key contributors to heart disease.

2. Dress warmly: Cold temperatures can cause blood vessels to clamp down. This puts extra stress on the heart and can cause complications. Hence, dress in warm layers before stepping out. While it’s important to dress warmly in cold weather, it’s also important to avoid getting overheated, for example, from physical activity. If you get overheated, your body will need to release the heat. Too much warm clothing may prevent that, causing blood vessels to dilate, which can dramatically lower blood pressure. When blood pressure drops, it can reduce the heart’s blood supply, possibly leading to a heart attack.

3. Do indoor exercises: A sedentary lifestyle is one of the key contributing factors to lifestyle diseases like hypertension and diabetes. However, it may be risky to step out early in the morning in the cold temperature. So, opt for indoor exercises like yoga, or simple routines in your living room. Diet is also important to avoid cardiac issues. We should avoid excessive fat and salt and should eat a lot of fruits and vegetables.