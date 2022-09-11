scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Why Malaika Arora and her ankle weights can help you lose weight and strengthen your legs

Ankle weights work the best when used with strength training and aerobic exercises, says holistic health and corporate life coach Dr Mickey Mehta

Your legs carry the entire load of your body, so they ought to be stronger in order to improve the quality of your life. (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Written by Micky Mehta

For ace supermodel and TV anchor Malaika Arora, walking into the gym with athleisure bodysuits is a breeze. But when cameras caught her entering the gym while wearing ankle weights, that too effortlessly, they popped. That’s because she was not making a style statement but focussing on the most neglected part of our body in fitness regimes — our legs.

Your legs carry the entire load of your body, so they ought to be stronger in order to improve the quality of your life.

Very often you hear the doctor say “lose your weight so that your knees don’t get strained and damaged.” How many of you actually focus on this advice and work on it? The answer is maybe very few.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...Premium
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...

So how can you work on strengthening, toning and building the muscles of the legs and maintain an ideal weight?

I would say start using ankle weights as an added tool in your fitness regime. When used in the right manner and of the right weight, they can help you achieve your fitness and weight management goals. Always remember, just the right way and under the expert’s guidance. Never try working out solo to get the desired results.

Although ankle weights can increase the energy you burn while walking, do not walk with them briskly. These are great pieces of equipment that can help you combine strength training and cardio into one workout.

Advertisement

If you are facing any discomfort in your legs, such as pain, tingling sensation, poor blood circulation, swollen feet (edema), it is best to avoid exercising while you are recouping.

Ankle weights work the best when used with strength training and aerobic exercises. Simple leg exercises using ankle weights such as intermittent leg lifts, leg swing from side-to-side or in a clockwise manner, intermittent leg lifts while lying on the stomach and so on, with absolute ease and without putting pressure on your back or your ankles, can work wonders for toning and strengthening the muscles. Wearable ones, like the ones worn by Malaika, are helpful for exercises that target the leg and hip muscles, like leg lifts. As the weights put a greater load on the muscle group being targetted, the latter has to work harder to move this increased load against gravity. This increases strength.

Strength training is all about building the strength of the muscles and legs, be it that of calves, thighs or the different muscles of the legs in general. Toned and strong legs can take you places both in health and in life.

Advertisement

As is the case of overindulgence in food, we should not overindulge in exercising. Wearing ankle weights for just ten minutes twice a week while exercising will be good enough. You can manage weight healthily and get those perfectly toned legs to walk that extra mile of success.

(Dr Mehta has trained Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, billionaires, politicians, Miss World/Miss Universe candidates and the Maharashtra Police. A best-selling author, he has been appointed FIT India Movement Champion by the Sports Authority of India).

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 11:09:39 am
Next Story

US FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after 1857 revolt
Express Research

How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after 1857 revolt

Premium
Amid rumours and intrigue, family mourns loss of their 'brightest' star
Sonali Phogat 'murder'

Amid rumours and intrigue, family mourns loss of their 'brightest' star

Premium
Jaishankar in Saudi in first visit as Foreign Minister

Jaishankar in Saudi in first visit as Foreign Minister

Centre objects to ex-Chief Justice’s proposals for 17 postings in Rajasthan HC

Centre objects to ex-Chief Justice’s proposals for 17 postings in Rajasthan HC

Premium
With buses, Uber looks to address mobility needs of everybody

With buses, Uber looks to address mobility needs of everybody

Premium
China plans more Moon missions after finding new lunar mineral

China plans more Moon missions after finding new lunar mineral

5 reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade

5 reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade

Results declared: Here's how to check score cards
JEE Advanced 2022

Results declared: Here's how to check score cards

Shah takes ‘foreign’ T-shirt dig at Rahul, Irani hurls ‘tukde’ jibe

Shah takes ‘foreign’ T-shirt dig at Rahul, Irani hurls ‘tukde’ jibe

Can Sri Lanka's spinners tie up Pakistan again?
Asia Cup final

Can Sri Lanka's spinners tie up Pakistan again?

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Central Vista, Photo gallery, Indian Express, Central Vista project
Revamped Central Vista Avenue reopens to public; see pics
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement