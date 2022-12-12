Why did PM Modi suggest the Ayurvedic concept of Nidra: It has an easy 3-2-1 sleep formula

Written by Dr Subhash S Markande

Have trouble completing seven to eight hours of sleep or keeping to sleep hygiene? Then it would be better to fall back on our traditional wisdom and Ayurveda, which has been endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the just-concluded World Ayurveda Congress. “The issue of a lack of sleep, which is a disorder that plagues people universally, has been deliberated in detail by experts of Ayurveda over centuries,” he said. Several research studies have already linked inadequate sleep to a number of health problems, ranging from obesity to lowering of immunity, hypertension and diabetes. Ayurveda, too, considers “nidra” or sleep as extremely significant to health. It is, in fact, described as one among the “trayoupastambha” or the three supportive pillars of life. Ayurveda considers nidra as one of the essential dimensions for happiness and good life.

Sleep is a natural time for the body and mind to rest, reset, detoxify and rejuvenate. In Ayurveda, “Nidra” is considered as a state in which human desire is absent. This is also a state of nature that provides ultimate detachment to the consciousness of the person.

How does it occur?

“Nidra” is a very important phenomenon, which provides rest and relaxation to the body, mind and senses when they get tired and exhausted. When the mind, including sensory and motor organs, is exhausted and dissociates itself from objects, then the individual sleeps.

What are the benefits?

Sleep not only rests the body, it also satiates the senses, improves their function, repairs the internal tissue, organs and body systems and rejuvenates their capacity to perform efficiently. The mind’s alertness is highly improved after a good sleep.

Derailments in sleep patterns

Individuals need to avoid derailments in sleep patterns. For example, sleeping at an improper time, say during the day, causes lethargy. Not sleeping on time disturbs your balance. Sleeping too less than required weakens the senses and body. Staying awake at night causes dryness in tissues. Over-sleeping can cause muscle wasting. All these can invite a lot of issues for the body (dryness and debility), senses (weakness and irritability) and the mind (improper cognition, behavioural changes).

Sleeping in the day is only allowed in summer as days are long. This particularly applies to infants, the old and the sick and those prone to hyperanxiety.

Ayurvedic tips for good sleep

1. Maintain a dinacharya (daily routine). Often, sleep disturbances come from an imbalanced routine. Develop a balanced daily schedule to keep your body’s biological rhythms running smoothly.

2. Digestion and sleep are intimately connected. Eating a big meal in the evening can slow your digestion and cause sleep disturbance. The dinner should be ideally three hours before bedtime.

3. A soothing cup of warm organic cow’s milk, payasa or kheer, listening to soothing music and smelling some fragrance help to balance pitta or heat energy. Gently press the legs and apply oil to the scalp and feet. This helps in relieving exhaustion. Abhyanga (a body massage, with oil application) is highly recommended as it balances Vata or the air element.

4. One can follow the 3-2-1 method: Consume food three hours before sleeping. Stop television, gadgets and laptops two hours before. Read a book an hour before.

5. Practise gratitude: One of the easiest things you can do lying on your back with your eyes closed is to gently take stock of all the good things in your life and all the moments you were grateful for today.

Sleep is a secondary support of life. Proper and undisturbed sleep is just as vital to our growth and development as breathing air. No matter what age you are, sleep plays a role in helping your body heal naturally (reset, repair, and regenerate).