Thursday, July 28, 2022

Why the baked chip may not be good for your liver

A quick tips-and-tricks guide by Dr Ameet Mandot, Senior Consultant and Clinical lead - Adult Hepatology and Liver Transplant unit - Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai

New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 8:45:46 pm
stress eating, what is stress eating, how can you manage stress eating when working from home, indian express, indian express newsFoods rich in refined carbohydrates and sugar can be problematic for the liver. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Written by Dr Ameet Mandot

The liver is a vital organ that regulates metabolism and is essential for the release, storage, and detoxification of both endogenous and foreign chemicals. On the one hand, processed food is frequently known for its high energy density and poor nutritional content. These ingredients include salt, sugar, oils and other fats, including saturated fats like palm oil, as well as antioxidants, stabilisers and preservatives.

The issue with baked goods and chips is that they frequently include excessive amounts of sugar, salt, and fat to up the flavour quotient. This frequently results in a significant buildup of fat within it and predisposes the person to the metabolic syndrome, which is characterised by high cholesterol, sugar levels that are above normal, a risk of developing liver cirrhosis, and even cancer. Foods rich in refined carbohydrates and sugar can be problematic for the liver.

Soft drink consumers are more prone to developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) than other people. Some packaged meals and baked goods include trans fats, which are man-made fats. (They are identified as components that have been “partially hydrogenated”). You are more prone to putting on weight if you eat a diet high in trans-fats. That is harmful to your liver. Check the ingredients list. Even while it may say zero trans fat, there could still be a tiny amount, and over time, that adds up.

One good strategy for snacking is to bring  some wholesome munchies to work with you. Try a single-serve packet of nut butter with an apple or a mini-cup of hummus with sugar snap peas. This stresses on the importance of eating home-made food and non-processed or minimally-processed food, such as vegetables, fruit, seeds, nuts, pulses, unsweetened milk products, fish, chicken, and non-processed meats.

