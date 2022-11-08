Why are oranges good for diabetics? How should you have them?

Written by Diksha Dayal

They look happy, shiny, bursting with goodness and definitely top many seasonal fruits in terms of nutritional value. Oranges are not just a winter superfood but make for a safe breakfast and snack choice for diabetics.

Let’s begin by tabulating the nutrition value for one orange (140 grams)

Calories: 66

Water: 86 per cent by weight

Protein: 1.3 grams

Carbs: 14.8 grams

Sugar: 12 grams

Fiber: 2.8 grams

Fat: 0.2 grams

Vitamin C: 92 per cent of the Daily Value (DV)

How oranges control blood sugar

The efficacy of oranges for diabetics has been proven by many studies. Every time we eat, our blood sugar levels increase. The idea is they shouldn’t spike too high and then fall too low. The rise and fall of blood sugar levels should be gradual. That’s why there is emphasis on foods and fruits that have a low glycaemic index (GI) like oranges, which have a GI of 40. Oranges are also rich in dietary fibre. This ensures that the release of sugar in the bloodstream from the orange is slow and steady. The fruit is a storehouse of flavonoid antioxidants, which also work for diabetics as they reduce inflammation, oxidative stress, insulin resistance and sensitivity. Oranges, in particular, are one of the most common sources of flavonoid antioxidants. They even come loaded with vitamins and minerals, particularly vitamin C. A medium-sized orange contains about 92 per cent of the daily value (DV) for vitamin C, ideal for countering sugar-induced oxidative stress among diabetics and those with heart issues.

A trusted source of antioxidants in cancer

As an excellent trusted source of the antioxidant vitamin C, oranges may help combat the formation of free radicals that cause cancer. Although an adequate vitamin C intake is necessary and very beneficial, the amount a person would need for the desired therapeutic effect on cancer is more than they could realistically consume.

Apt for heart health

Oranges contain no sodium, which helps us keep below our daily limit. As a good source of fibre and potassium, both of which can support heart health, they are recommended for those with blood pressure. Blood oranges contain anthocyanins, which reduce oxidative damage caused by heart disease.

Good for the skin

Consuming enough Vitamin C can help a person maintain skin health and appearance. Vitamin C contributes to collagen production which supports the skin, heals wounds and improves skin strength.

Oranges boost immunity

Oranges encompass the goodness of Vitamin C, D, A and bioactive plant compounds like carotenoids, flavonoids and a host of minerals.

How to eat oranges

It is better to have them raw, as a whole fruit, than being juiced or pulped. You could lose a lot of fibres this way. Besides, do not add extra sugar to the juice if it is not up to your flavour profile. It defeats the purpose. You can easily include oranges in their natural form in salads, as a topping on yogurt and as a fruit mix to take care of your snacking needs. Also, low GI doesn’t mean that you have many oranges together and cumulatively pile up sugar. Have it in moderation and limit its consumption according to what your body needs.