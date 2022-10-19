Why a 30-minute run, dance and planks can prevent osteoporosis

Written by Dr Aarti Ullal

Osteoporosis is a condition where the bones become brittle and fragile due to bone loss as a result of hormonal changes or deficiency of calcium, vitamin D and minerals. It predisposes you to fractures with trivial trauma.

SYMPTOMS TO WATCH OUT FOR

The common symptoms of osteoporosis are lower back pain, curved or stooped back, height loss, fractures of the spine, hip or wrist with minimal injury. The incidence of osteoporotic fractures increases with age in both men and women. Post-menopausal women are at a higher risk due to lower estrogen levels.

The lifetime risk of osteoporotic fractures in men has been estimated to be between 10 per cent and 25 per cent, whereas in women it is 6-65 per cent, depending on the population studied.

CAUSES AND RISKS

Several factors can cause osteoporosis like family history, gender (women > men), age (older > younger ), bone structure and body weight (small boned thin women are more prone), history of fractures, long-term use of medications like steroids, anti-convulsants, antacids and smoking and alcohol.

PREVENTION THROUGH DIET

Women being at a higher risk, should take steps to prevent and delay osteoporosis. Calcium and vitamin D are required for bone strength. Women should have 1,000-1200 milligrams of calcium and 400 to 800 IU of vitamin D per day. Calcium-rich foods like milk and milk products such as curd, buttermilk, cheese and paneer, green leafy vegetables like spinach, broccoli and kale, dry fruits like almonds and figs, seeds such as poppy, sesame and chia, beans, peas, lentils, fish like sardines and salmon should be included in your diet.

Foods fortified with calcium and Vitamin D are available like cereals, flour and dairy products. Add foods that have magnesium, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin K to your daily diet.

WHY EXERCISE IS IMPORTANT

Exercise is a very important aspect in the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis. Weight-bearing exercises like walking, running, dancing, hiking, climbing stairs and skipping along with muscle-strengthening exercises like weight lifting, push-ups, planks and stretching using resistance bands help in strengthening the bones.

Exercise for at least 30 minutes a day.

Advertisement

LIFESTYLE CHANGES

Lifestyle changes play a key role. Quit smoking and avoid alcohol as both these habits affect the body’s ability to store and process calcium. Restrict caffeine. Minimising falls in patients who have brittle and weak bones helps in preventing osteoporotic fractures. Older people, who have imbalance of gait, should use support while walking.

Most falls occur at night or early morning on the way to the washroom. Hence precautions, such as keeping a night lamp on, go a long way in avoiding falls.

Bone Density Test ( BMD- Dexa Scan ) is done to evaluate the risk and severity of Osteoporosis

Advertisement

Planning and proper management for osteoporosis are vital as treatment needs to be individualised, depending on the severity, age and risk factors. Treatment options include calcium and Vitamin D supplementation along with lifestyle modification and exercise. In addition, the patient may need specific treatment with medications that either help in bone formation or prevent bone loss. The treatment for osteoporosis is long and should be individualised and tailored to each patient’s need.