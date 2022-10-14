What’s the link between dementia and Vitamin B12 deficiency?

Can dementia indicate Vitamin B12 deficiency?

Dementia refers to any complication that affects thinking or memory. B12 deficiency is one of the many causes of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease and normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).

Since there are overlapping symptoms, how can one know if they are the result of dementia or Vitamin B12 deficiency?

Though closely interlinked, both conditions have few differences. B12 deficiency is indicated by low haemoglobin levels (anaemia) that can cause fatigue and shortness of breath, imbalance (ataxia) and, of course, trouble with thinking and memory (dementia). A unique symptom that you may have B12 deficiency and one that is often missed even by doctors is blackening (hyperpigrmentation) of the finger joints and palms.

Meanwhile, dementia causes varied symptoms, depending on the area of the brain that is affected. Frontotemporal dementia causes attention deficiency, hallucinations or changes in personal behaviour such as excessive eating and extreme impulsiveness. Alzheimer’s dementia mostly affects the memory-producing part of the brain. In the early stages of Alzheimer’s, the patient has short-term memory problems. They can forget names. Uniquely, sometimes they lose their way and may not be able to find their way back to the house.

With other types of dementia, people are unable to perform basic cognitive functions like reading a watch or telling the difference between reality and hallucinations.

What is the general treatment protocol of the two diseases?

Advertisement

Few causes of dementia are easily treatable, such as B12 deficiency, thyroid hormone deficiency and hydrocephalus (Excessive fluid Inside the brain). Other causes such as Alzheimer’s dementia and Frontotemporal dementia are more difficult to manage.

Recently, Autoimmune encephalitis has emerged as a new cause of dementia. Tests are now available for this condition and it can be treated with steroids and immunotherapy. This can help many patients who were previously thought to be untreatable.

B12 is abundant in foods of animal origin such as meat. The most common cause of B12 deficiency is an exclusive vegetarian diet. Therefore, it is important to screen vegetarian individuals for B12 deficiency if they have even minor symptoms. Rarely do non-vegetarian individuals suffer from B12 deficiency. When they do, it is because of problems with absorbing B12 from the gut – this condition is called Pernicious Anaemia.



Can Vitamin B12 supplementation prevent dementia from developing?

Advertisement

We do not recommend routine B12 supplementation. But immediate supplementation is necessary for an individual who has imbalance or anaemia due to B12 deficiency to avoid further complications such as dementia. Having said that, it is essential to know that preventing or treating B12 deficiency will not completely prevent other causes of dementia such as Alzheimer’s diseases.