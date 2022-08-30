What you need to know before you take whey protein. Can this protein supplement affect your kidney ?

Written by Dr Namita Nadar

There are so many questions around whey protein and if it’s safe to have it or not on a regular basis that one wonders if its nutritive value has been lost in marketing it as a gym goer’s favourite. But fact is whether you work out regularly or not, your regular body rhythms will always require adequate protein to offset wear and tear. It helps your body build resistance and maintain a lean body mass. It contains all essential amino acids, which your body cannot make. So, it’s important to get enough of them from your diet. And whey protein is the most easily absorbed in the system.

WHAT IS WHEY PROTEIN?

The protein found in whey, the watery milk component that separates from the curd while making cheese, is known as whey protein. It is frequently used as an added source of protein. The immune system may gain from whey protein, which may also increase the diet’s nutritional content.

WHO BENEFITS MOST FROM IT?

Although whey protein is being considered for a variety of additional uses, there isn’t enough trustworthy data or scientific support to indicate whether or not it is beneficial. Increasing strength and enhancing one’s athletic performance are typical goals of votaries of whey protein. Of course, when it comes to athletic performances, regular oral whey protein intake combined with regular exercise improves athletic performance and muscular strength. But for best results, both intake and exercise must be in tandem.

Also Read in Health | Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Asthma, diabetes, weight reduction and many other conditions are also treated with whey protein. But it is perhaps ineffective for a lung condition that makes breathing difficult (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD). Whey protein consumption orally does not appear to alleviate COPD symptoms. In older persons, oral whey protein supplementation for up to two years did not increase bone density.

IS WHEY PROTEIN SAFE? YES, IN RECOMMENDED AMOUNTS. NOT FOR LACTOSE-INTOLERANT

When consumed properly in the right measure, whey protein is safe for adults. But watch out for high dosage. Then you could experience side effects like increased bowel movements, acne, nausea, thirst, bloating, decreased appetite, fatigue and headaches.

Advertisement

A majority of whey protein’s adverse effects are digestion-related because it takes time to break down. These include bloating, gas, stomach cramps and diarrhoea. This is not for the lactose-intolerant because the primary carb in whey protein is lactose. The enzyme lactase, which your body requires to digest lactose, isn’t produced enough in lactose-intolerant people. Additionally, up to 75 per cent of people throughout the world may have lactose intolerance, making it a very widespread condition. Consider switching to a whey protein isolate powder if you cannot tolerate lactose.

THE PROBLEM LIES IN POWDERS

According to the Harvard Medical School, powders are considered harmful if they include other ingredients such as added sugars, artificial flavouring, thickeners, vitamins, and minerals. The amount of protein per scoop can vary from 10 to 30 grams. “Some protein powders have little added sugar, and others have a lot (as much as 23 grams per scoop). Some protein powders wind up turning a glass of milk into a drink with more than 1,200 calories. The risk: weight gain and an unhealthy spike in blood sugar. The American Heart Association recommends a limit of 24 grams of added sugar per day for women and 36 grams for men,” its study said.

Don't Miss | Potential side effects of protein supplements gym enthusiasts must know

“Researchers screened 134 products for 130 types of toxins and found that many protein powders contained heavy metals (lead, arsenic, cadmium, and mercury), bisphenol-A (BPA, which is used to make plastic), pesticides, or other contaminants with links to cancer and other health conditions. Some toxins were present in significant quantities. For example, one protein powder contained 25 times the allowed limit of BPA,” it added.

DOES IT IMPACT KIDNEYS?

Advertisement

A high-protein diet may increase renal pressure and lead the kidneys to filter more blood than normal. This does not imply, nevertheless, that a high-protein diet is bad for the kidneys. Studies actually reveal that this is a typical biological reaction and is typically not the reason for alarm.

Furthermore, there is no proof that consuming too much protein might harm healthy kidneys. However, those who already have renal disease should speak with their doctor to see if whey protein is appropriate for them.

WHAT ARE SAFE LIMITS AND ALTERNATIVES?

Whey protein is typically risk-free and has no known negative side effects. A typical dosage recommendation is 1-2 scoops (25–50 grams) every day, although it’s advised that you adhere to the serving guidelines on the product’s packaging. More than this probably won’t help, especially if you currently get enough protein in your diet.

Try switching to a whey protein isolate powder if you suffer undesirable side effects like bloating, gas, cramps, or diarrhoea after consuming whey protein. Moreover, a non-dairy protein powder, like that made from soy, pea, egg, rice, or hemp, is also an alternative.