What is blunt chest trauma that Avengers star Jeremy Renner is suffering from?

Marvel star and Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner, who suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries following a “weather-related accident” on New Year’s Day, has encouraged conversation on an often overlooked aspect of freak accidents. Blunt chest trauma refers to a sudden or forceful injury to the chest caused by enormous pressure. It can be caused in a car or bike accident or due to a fall. Renner was involved in a snow-ploughing incident near Reno, Nevada, during the morning of New Year’s Day.

According to the Chinese Journal of Traumatology, “In a blunt trauma, clinical findings revealed that all structures in the thorax can be damaged, such as chest wall tissues, thoracic cage, ribs, lung, pleura, large vessels, diaphragm, heart and mediastinal structures. The most common injury in blunt thoracic trauma is chest wall injury, which also includes rib fractures. Flail chest is a condition in which three or more contiguous ribs are broken at least in two parts. Basically, flail chest occurs when a segment of the chest wall is disconnected from the rest of the chest wall. As the flail segment loses its continuity, the chest wall paradoxically moves in different directions during inspiration and expiration. In the inspiration, the ribs move outward while the flail chest moves inward; in the expiration, the opposite occurs. This is called paradoxical motion.”

Says Dr Bimal Chhajer, cardiologist and founder, SAOOL, “A blunt trauma is categorised as a non-penetrating trauma which happens particularly due to an intense fall, leading to several pulmonary, cardiology and orthopaedic problems. An intense amount of pressure to the chest without penetrating or entering the tissue of the body is known as Blunt Chest Trauma where the patient can have problems like contusions, abrasions, bone fractures and internal haemorrhages. When it comes to cardiac problems, a myocardial contusion is one the most common repercussions of blunt chest trauma. After the accident, this can even lead to mild arrhythmia and a severe chamber or valvular rupture. A myocardial contusion or cardiac contusion is a bruise on the heart muscle and is commonly caused due to an accident or fall. Many people experience shortness of breath, light-headedness, upset stomach or pain in the ribs or chest after the incident. The treatment for the same depends on the complications after suffering from such an event.”

“There are usually no signs or symptoms but some people can experience bruising, pain or soreness for a long time due to which the diagnosis for blunt chest trauma is often delayed. There is a need for immediate X-Ray or CT scans to check for internal injuries and select a conclusive form of treatment,” says Dr Akhilesh Yadav, Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali.

“Blunt trauma can result in injuries to the chest wall like rib or fractures and cause enormous pain to the patient. There is also a possibility of other visceral, skeletal and cardiovascular injuries necessitating immediate consultation. The treatment will include symptomatic treatment with pain or any other medication which will help decrease swelling, pain and fever. If the injury takes longer than six weeks to completely heal, it could be a sign of severe blunt chest trauma. It will also be painful to take deep breaths, cough and even sleep,” he adds.