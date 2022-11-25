Can you lose weight with lemon coffee and hot water? Try them singly instead

Written by Dr Eileen Canday

The problem with social media trends is that they push food fads without logic simply because virality seems more acceptable. That’s why the lemon coffee became a hot pick as a quick fix to burn body fat a few months ago. Now the lemon coffee is being paired with hot water as a sureshot way to shed weight. There is no evidence or studies to suggest that you lose weight when you have coffee and lemon, either individually or in combination. Losing weight is a multi-disciplinary process where you consume the right food at the right time in appropriate amounts along with physical activity, hydration and healthy sleep patterns.

Do any of the combinations work? May be singly. Except lemon water, warm or cold, which is beneficial for health due to many factors.

• It is low in calories: Swap higher calorie beverages such as fruit juices, carbonated drinks and sugary shakes with lemon water, which is an excellent way to cut empty calories and in turn promote weight loss.

• It is hydrating: According to recent research, adequate hydration is essential to metabolise fats and, therefore, enhance fat loss. Staying well hydrated can help reduce water retention in the body and thereby prevent bloating and puffiness.

• Boosts metabolism: Drinking enough water enhances the function of mitochondria, “the energy powerhouse of the cell,” which boosts your metabolism, subsequently leading to weight loss.

Lemon water comes with a lot of potential benefits, from promoting hydration to increasing satiety. All these benefits come from its main ingredient – water. It does contain some additional nutrients from the lemon juice, such as vitamin C and antioxidants, which enhance weight loss to some extent.

Coffee consists of many bioactive substances such as caffeine, theobromine, theophylline and chlorogenic acid which can help in the following:

• Release the hormone epinephrine which signals the adipose tissues to break down fat.

• Caffeine may also increase resting metabolic rate, which means it increases the number of calories one burns at rest.

• It may reduce appetite by reducing the levels of hunger hormone ghrelin.

With time, however, people may become tolerant to the effects of caffeine. Therefore, drinking coffee or other caffeinated beverages may be an ineffective weight-loss strategy in the long term.

Caffeine has been widely researched as an effective ergogenic acid — or performance enhancer — in both strength and cardio training, which includes increased muscular strength, endurance, increased aerobic endurance, sprinting and jumping. It spares glycogen stores and utilises fat as a main fuel source, enhancing focus and alertness.

Coffee is a very-low-calorie beverage. In fact, one cup of brewed coffee has only two calories. However, coffee only contains this minuscule number of calories if you drink it black — without adding sugar, milk, or any other ingredients.

Caffeine does not reduce calories but is an appetite suppressant. Which is why the fashion industry has made it a stylish in-between drink to compensate for snacking. Caffeine is a stimulant that can rev you up for the day. It is known to block the neurotransmitter adenosine and increase stimulating neurotransmitters like dopamine. But to really up your metabolism, you would need to drink caffeine in large quantities, maybe 12 to 15 cups a day. That would have negative health consequences too like dehydration (caffeine is a diuretic), reduced sleep and increased anxiety. Not to mention an addiction as your body gets adjusted to incremental cups. Besides, you could develop extreme acidity. To lose weight, one cannot fall sick.

While there is compatibility between lemon and tea, lemon and coffee together are definitely unpalatable. The concoction will just have a lot of bitterness and bite, certainly not drinkable.

However, it is important to note that only lemon water and coffee do not work in isolation, it is essential to follow a holistic approach to life like consuming a balanced diet, ensuring daily physical activity, adequate hydration, regular sleep patterns and meditation.