Why weekend catch-up sleep won’t solve your daily sleep deficit issues

Most of us work sleep-deprived through the week, thinking we will focus on completing deadlines and make up the deficit by sleeping it off over the weekend. But does this transactional format really work for our bodies? No, according to a study by the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.

Researchers restricted participants to just four hours of sleep for five nights in a row and then gave them a longer sleep of 10 hours for two days. After the lengthy recovery sleep, a number of factors such as reaction times, attention span, and fatigue were measured but found to have not returned to normal. So a single lie-in over the weekend is not clearly enough to undo the damage caused by your sleep deficit. “Catch-up sleep is not a healthy way to complete your quota. Rather it is a desperate response of the body to fulfil the time lag which stays after every short sleep. Our body needs a good amount of sleep everyday to heal and rejuvenate our systems. It’s like saying I am hungry now but will eat on Saturday. You would still be hungry today. Sleep provides that time to relax our mind and decrease free oxidants in the body, which can lead to a variety of disorders in the body in the long run. At least six to seven hours of sleep are required to ensure a strong immune system, proper brain functioning, energy conservation and restoration, better emotional health, proper insulin function and weight maintenance. There is a circadian rhythm,” says Dr Rahul Sharma, Additional Director, Pulmonology, Fortis, Noida.

Short sleep leads to a variety of short-term and long-term changes in the body and behaviour of people. “Lethargy, lack of energy, poor concentration, irritability, short temper, mood changes , weak immune system, fatigue and poor performance are the inevitable immediate consequences. In the long-term, daily sleep deprivation can up the risk of diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disorder, heart diseases, neuro cognitive issues, stroke, gastric troubles and weight gain,” says he. “A common belief that snoring is a sign of good quality sleep is also a big myth as it is associated with a condition called sleep apnea, where a patient can even get a heart attack due to blocked airways during sleep. Identifying sleep apnea early is absolutely essential,” adds Dr Sharma.

A 2019 study by the University of Colorado in “Current Biology” shows that our sleep cannot be moved around to more convenient times. Researchers found that subjects who cut their sleep down by five hours during the week, but made up for it on the weekend with extra sleep, had “increased after-dinner energy intake and reduced insulin sensitivity. In total, participants slept an extra 1.1 hours during weekend recovery versus baseline. After-dinner energy intake was reduced during weekend recovery sleep. Weekend recovery sleep did not prevent weight gain or reduced insulin sensitivity.”