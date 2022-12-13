scorecardresearch
Can Vitamin D help older adults lower risk of dementia?

A study says so and while this is encouraging, it needs to be tested on larger groups. Besides, Vitamin D supplementation should be done with the doctor’s advisory as toxic levels may lead to heart arrhythmia, say experts

Dementia is a general term for a group of progressive, neuro-degenerative brain disorders that occur in older age (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

If older adults begin taking Vitamin D well before they have memory slips, then they might have a lower chance of developing dementia, says a new study. Published in Alzheimer’s and Dementia – the journal of the Alzheimer’s Association – the study found that higher vitamin D concentrations in all four brain areas of tested individuals were associated with a 25 to 33 per cent lower chance of developing dementia or mild cognitive impairment. The study is significant because for the first time it indicates how vitamin D is involved in cell-signalling pathways that may be part of the neuro-degenerative process.

Experts in India have said although the study had a small sample size, these were significant findings and further research studies were needed. They have, however, cautioned against excess intake of Vitamin D supplementation without medical advice.

The study adds to accumulating evidence that nutritional strategies play a key role in delaying or preventing the onset of cognitive decline and dementia, either through directly affecting neuropathology or by fostering resilience to pathology. One nutritional factor that has received considerable attention is vitamin D, an essential fat-soluble vitamin and pro-hormone acquired through diet and sun exposure, say study researchers. Dr Rajas Deshpande, Director, Neurology, at Jupiter Hospital, Pune, said the findings were significant despite a small sample size as it indicates there was less degeneration in the brain due to good levels of Vitamin D. “It is heartening to see so many developments in the field of dementia and studies are showing many ways to arrest it early on, like walking more steps, including certain foods and walnuts in your diet and now taking Vitamin D supplements. But it would be inadvisable to start taking high doses of Vitamin D supplementation on your own without consulting your doctor as toxic levels may lead to heart arrhythmia,” he said. Besides, while adequate Vitamin D levels may slow neuro-degeneration, “there is a need to establish causal relationship between Vitamin D and dementia,” he added.

Dr Anil Venkitachalam, Consultant Neurologist, Kokilaben Hospital, Navi Mumbai, said that Vitamin D has been associated with many neurological disorders. “Studies have clearly demonstrated the role of Vitamin D in multiple sclerosis. There is also some evidence linking low vitamin D levels to stroke. With respect to neuro degenerative disorders such as dementia, the exact causality is unclear. However, the fact remains that Vitamin D does have a neuro-protective effect and its adequate levels may slow neurodegeneration and prevent neuronal damage,” he says.

Dementia is a general term for a group of progressive, neuro-degenerative brain disorders that occur in older age. Alzheimer’s disease is one specific cause of dementia. By 2050, the global dementia prevalence is projected to exceed 150 million, representing a six-fold increase from 2019. Hence there is an urgent need for preventive strategies to reduce the burden of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and dementia as the population ages, said lead study researcher M Kyla Shea from the US Department of Agriculture Human Nutrition Research Centre on Ageing at Tufts University, Boston, Massachusetts. According to estimates in 2020, 5.3 million Indians aged above 60 years had dementia; but this is likely to be a conservative estimate. However, what is alarming is that in the next 30 years, this number is expected to triple. Moreover, India’s older population is growing rapidly, and nearly one-fifth of its total population would be over 60 years by 2050, according to reports.

