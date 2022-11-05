What causes vestibular hypofunction that Varun Dhawan suffers from? Is there an age for it?

Can overwork and stress make you giddy, spaced out and seemingly not in control of your mobility? This is exactly what happened to noted Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan as he opened up about suffering from vestibular hypofunction at an event. He also mentioned how the pressure of returning to the big screen after the Covid-19 pandemic took a toll on him and could have been the trigger. Turns out this is quite a common problem among Indians.

What is Vestibular Hypofunction?



This is an imbalance problem caused by the inner ear which is a complex system of bone, cartilage and a network of semi-circular canals filled with liquid. The fluid flow pattern changes with movements. A sensor in the ear tells the brain about these changes which reacts and gives you a sense of balance. When this sensor fails to work, either because of infection, clots, plaques or trauma injury, it sends error messages to the brain and you will experience a feeling of dizziness, being off-balance and falling.

Dr Sameer Joshi, Prof and Head of the Department of ENT at B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, said, “This happens mainly when the inner ear of one’s balance system does not work properly. There could be various reasons that can lead to a leak of fluid in the inner ear. For instance, barotrauma or injuries caused by increased air or water pressure can lead to a leak. Treatment hence needs to understand the cause and can help the person recover.”

What causes Vestibular Hypofunction?

According to Dr Kunal Nigam, Head of the Department and Consultant ENT, Cochlear Implant & Voice Disorders, Sanar International Hospitals, Gurugram, “Any prevailing or previous ear condition may lead one to vestibular hypofunction. Apart from that ageing, blood clots in brain, head injury can also potentially cause this disease. Usually, it is prevalent in the age group of 30 to 50 years. The initial symptoms may include giddiness, blurred vision and inability to balance one’s body. There may be a feeling of floating, falling, the world spinning around you and disorientation. These symptoms may also depend on the condition and the severity of the disease.”

The other clinical reasons, according to UK’s NHS, include “Labyrinthitis or vestibular neuritis, previous inner ear conditions, changes in the balance systems associated with ageing, some medication related to your other body conditions, concussion or head injury, blood clots or tumours.”

Dr Seemab Shaikh, senior ENT Surgeon and Sleep Specialist at Inamdar Hospital and the Sahyadri group of hospitals, said it can also affect youngsters. “The exact cause is not known always but definitely stress, trauma and some salt disturbances are ‘postulated’ to be causes. Although not a dangerous disorder, it’s a very incapacitating disorder that affects your activities on a day-to-day basis.”

How is vestibular balance disorder treated?

“As far as treatment is concerned, with prescribed medications and a certain set of suggested exercises, patients can manage the condition. Additionally, mental health counselling is also suggested as part of the treatment plan. Timely treatment ensures better outcome,” said Dr Nigam.

According to Johns Hopkins, treatment will depend on the cause of your balance disorder and may include the following:

“Treating any underlying causes. Depending on the cause, you may need antibiotics or antifungal treatments. These can treat ear infections that are causing your balance disorder.

Changes in lifestyle. You may be able to ease some symptoms with changes in diet and activity. This includes quitting smoking or avoiding nicotine.

Epley manoeuvre (Canalith repositioning manoeuvres). These are a specialised series of movements of your head and chest. The goal is to reposition particles in your semi-circular canals into a position where they don’t trigger symptoms.

Surgery. When medicine and other therapies are unable to control your symptoms, you may need surgery. The procedure depends on the underlying cause of the disorder. The goal is to stabilize and repair inner ear function.

Rehabilitation. If you struggle with vestibular balance disorders, you may need vestibular rehabilitation or balance retraining therapy. This helps you move through your day safely. A rehabilitation specialist will help you learn how to cope with dizziness in your daily life.”

How can physiotherapy help? Dos and Don’ts

Physiotherapists will give you a customised programme of exercises based on your symptoms and help you regain your balance. Try some balancing exercises. Dr Nigam also emphasised the need for “a good diet and healthy sleeping pattern and definitely not straining the eye too much.” Dr Shaikh further cautioned against driving. “It is a strict no-no until symptoms come under control.”

How is vestibular balance disorder diagnosed?

Dr Shaikh noted that it was easy to diagnose and treat by an ENT surgeon as the most common cause is the disturbance in the fluid of the inner ear. Consult an ENT immediately as there are many conditions that can cause dizziness and light-headedness. Apart from the routine blood test, you may be asked to go through a battery of tests on hearing, vision, imaging and posturography.