How to understand the signs and symptoms of stroke

The pandemic transformed personal and professional lives of people and their perspective towards healthcare, especially emergency healthcare systems. Unlike in the past, households are growing accustomed to primary medical equipment such as digital thermometer, blood pressure machine, pulse oximeter and blood sugar testing kits. This clinical readiness is essential if we are to reduce the morbidity and mortality of emergency medical conditions, one of the most important of them being stroke.

As we observe World Stroke Day on October 29, creating awareness about causes, risk factors and warning signs will enable us to use our instincts of clinical readiness to avail immediate care. Being stroke-ready is nothing but knowing when and where to seek help, without wasting a minute.

WHAT IS A STROKE?

A stroke, also called a brain attack, occurs when the blood supply to the brain is blocked or ruptured. Deprived of oxygen-rich blood and nutrients, the brain cells die at the rate of about 4 million neurons a minute. This death of brain cells also ceases all bodily functions they are associated with and causes impairment in speech, memory, lateral thinking, cognitive functions and limb movement. In most cases, it results in paralysis or may even cause death.

Stroke can either be ischemic or hemorrhagic. Stroke caused by clogging of blood vessels which supply blood to the brain is called an Ischemic stroke. Development of blood clots or a blood clot that travels through the vessels to the brain can cause an ischemic stroke. On the other hand, hemorrhagic stroke occurs due to rupturing of a blood vessel connected to the brain. It is further classified into intracerebral — bleeding of blood vessels present inside the brain or subarachnoid — bleeding between the brain and membranes covering it.

UNDERSTANDING SIGNS

Understanding the risk factors and signs of stroke go a long way in improving the outcomes of patients post-treatment and prevent impairment of speech, limb movement or cognitive functions. In stroke, ‘time is brain,’ as the loss of brain cells multiplies with every passing minute. Thus reaching a stroke-ready hospital within 60 minutes of the onset of symptoms is of paramount importance. However, due to lack of awareness, in many cases, the patient often reaches the hospital outside the “golden hour” window, resulting in permanent loss of integral bodily functions despite optimum treatment.

Most common symptoms of stroke include:

· Weakness or numbness of limbs and other body parts

· Confusion

· Slurry speech or drooping of face

· Difficulty in balancing while walking or running

· Dizziness

RISK FACTORS

As per the US Centres for Disease Control (CDC), the likelihood of stroke increases with age. Especially after the age of 55, the risk of stroke nearly doubles every 10 years. However in recent years, cases of stroke among people below the age of 60 have also increased significantly. In fact, according to recent studies, nearly 14 per cent of all strokes are occurring in people between 15 and 49 years. Obesity, high blood pressure, juvenile and adolescent diabetes and overall increase in stress levels due to career-oriented, urban lifestyles are proving to be major risk factors for stroke among the younger population. However, in most cases, the risk factors of stroke remain the same. Some common risk factors are;

· High blood pressure

· Smoking or chewing tobacco regularly; exposure to secondhand smoke

· Heart conditions

· Diabetes

· Excess weight

· Ageing (especially after 55)

Fortunately, majority risk factors are preventable and thus, avoiding stroke is completely possible with few lifestyle modifications. Most importantly, obesity control is essential for healthy BMI, bodily functions and reducing the possible rise in blood pressure levels will help you prevent the chances of hemorrhage. Avoiding food with saturated fats, trans fat, cholesterol and high fibre content can help you maintain the cholesterol levels, reducing the chances of development of plaques in blood vessels. Cutting down on salt and consuming fruits and vegetables will help the body with necessary nutrients and vitamins. Most importantly, exercise regularly and avoid sedentary lifestyle choices such as smoking, drinking alcohol, inadequate sleep and stressful environments.

Lastly, it’s essential to be aware of a specialized stroke-ready hospital in the 10-15 km periphery of your residence. Choose a hospital with specially designated units, committed to providing state-of-the-art emergency care to stroke cases in order to preserve brain cells, save lives and improve recovery.