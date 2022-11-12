Try these inverted asanas to get past menopause

We are given a long life so that we use the years to experience, know the world and then evolve to know and realise the mysteries of our own existence and its purpose. Therefore, the penultimate years of our lives are significant and important in this process of evolution. Sadly, the social and cultural ethos is such that we celebrate youth and despair of old age. Menopause is one such milestone of ageing which is viewed with sadness. Actually one must view it with gladness as it ushers in a period of becoming free of all that held you captive in the earlier part of your life like child-bearing, familial commitments, financial challenges and trying to prove your potential and identity.

Both puberty and menopause cause hormonal upheaval in the body and, therefore, women need to resort to certain yogic practices to sail smoothly through these stages of life. Both are natural processes and must be accepted as such. Before we get into the yogic practices for menopause, it is essential to understand the biological process involved. During menopause, the ovaries, hypothalamus and the thyroid glands undergo changes which begin to impact us. The ovaries begin to shrink and produce less oestrogen and progesterone, the two hormones which maintain the monthly menstrual cycle. This begins generally between 40 to 55 but can vary. The lack of these hormones affects the functioning of the hypothalamus, the smart gland deep in your brain above the brain stem which maintains homeostasis, that is, keeping the body in a stable state. The hypothalamus works in cohesion with the anterior and posterior thyroid glands. The hypothalamus and the thyroid glands together work to manage body temperature, hunger, thirst, blood pressure, moods, sex drive and sleep. Therefore, menopause results in osteoporosis, hot flushes, mood swings, BP, lack of sex drive and disturbance in sleep pattern.

But, all of these can be controlled and more importantly the negative effects can be lessened and neutralised with a good daily yoga practice. If you neglect this phase of life-changing process, then you can land up with chronic health issues. Resorting to drugs, artificial ways to subdue or stop these natural processes can prove detrimental and result in side effects.

Some yogic exercises directly affect the various hormonal glands mentioned above.

YOGA PRACTICE

Inverted asanas are the best for healthy functioning of the endocrinal system, especially the hypothalamus, thyroid and pituitary gland. One of the best inverted asanas is the Sarvangasana ( sarva=whole, ang=body, asana).

The foremost and most important impact of the inverted pose is that it increases the blood supply to the brain. The brain requires 60 per cent of the blood our body produces. An inverted pose cancels out the pull of gravity and helps flood the brain, the hypothalamus, thyroid and pituitary glands, and also cancels out sagging of the uterus, and all lower sexual and excretory organs.

Sarvang asana (Shoulder stand inverted asana): It may not be possible to get into this inverted position at once. Therefore, it is advisable to practise rolling on your spine. Sit with your legs stretched out. Then grasp your toes if you can or merely stretch forward, pointing your fingers towards your toes. Then with a swinging movement, roll back on your spine with your toes moving towards the floor at the back of your head and the hands trying to reach for the toes as they move back over your head. Then with a swing, come back to the sitting position with fingers reaching for the toes or touching them. Repeat the same rolling on your spine movement for a few rounds.

This action helps you get into the inverted position. As you swing back, place your palms around your hips and prop up your body so that the whole body is resting on the shoulders with the legs straight up and perpendicular to the body. Hold this position for a short time initially and then gradually increase it to five minutes.

Halasana (Plough pose): This asana must be followed up with Halasana. While you are in the Saravangasana pose, take your legs behind your head and try to place the toes on the floor while keeping your knees straight. Once the toes are rested on the floor, then slowly place your hand down on the floor with palms flat on the floor. Hold for as long as comfortable and slowly increase your time, holding the pose for three minutes. Slowly raise your legs and bring them back to the starting position.

Similarly Surya Namaskar is a highly effective exercise and tackles many problems related to ageing. It is a series of poses which address almost all parts, organs, systems of our body and awaken pranic energy in the body. Shavasana after Suryanamaskar is a must.

Specific asanas: As I repeatedly say, the yoga practice must begin with a body-limbering up practice. The neck movements help activate and regulate the thyroid glands and can be done anytime even while working in the office. The following, as described in my previous columns here, are good pep-ups.

1.Tadasana (Full body stretch)

2.Triaka Tadasana (Sideways stretch)

3.Kati Chakrasana (Body twisting)

4.Chakki Chalasana (Mill Grinding pose)

5. Nauka Chalasana (Boat rowing pose)

6.Paschimottan Asana ( Spine-stretching pose)

7. Marjari Asana ( Cat stretching pose)

8. Vygarasana (Tiger pose)

9. Ushtra asana (Camel pose)

It is best if women start these practices by the time they reach 35 years of age.

(Kamini Bobde is a Kundalini practitioner who follows the Swami Satyananda Saraswati tradition of yoga. She is the author of Kundalini Yoga for All: Unlock the Power of Your Body and Brain. Published by Penguin)