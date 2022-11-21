What those trapped like Shraddha Walkar must do

Instances of intimate partner violence are always a cause of concern. The rising reports of crimes linked to passionate relationships among the youth have created significant distress in the minds of people all over who struggle to understand how something like this can happen. Romantic, intimate relationships are supposed to be linked to love, passion, understanding, care and not to aggression, which can even lead to the perpetration of greater levels of violence towards a partner that can compromise their safety.

Violence doesn’t start from day 1: Signs & symptoms

It is important to understand that the perpetuation of violence within relationships does not start as such from day one. It is something that builds over time. Often the manifestation of the possibility of such problems in the future can be seen in the ways a partner may interact. Such interactions are typically characterised by ways of trying to assert control to begin with and can also be seen to involve an approach where the partner, who is the victim, can find themselves withdrawing from their social network and support systems. Identifying these patterns at an early enough stage can be a key mechanism of being able to protect oneself from significant concerns emerging at a later stage.

How to extricate yourself if abused

For a person who does identify that there can be a challenge within the relationship, they may find it difficult to extricate themselves with ease. This can be on account of multiple factors such as loss of self-belief and confidence, a challenge in being able to find avenues to express as well as a feeling that given that they made the choice that they did or may have ignored inputs from others previously, it is not okay for them to raise a concern or take help or even attempt to exit the relationship. Instead, they may hold a belief that they need to find a way to make things work and ensure the continuity of the relationship as it would otherwise reflect poorly upon them.

Share your story, reach out for help

Finding oneself in such a situation necessitates that one express and share at the earliest instance that there is recognition that a relationship is not working well. Talking about what is going on is a key and it is imperative that one ensure there is no withdrawal from other prior important relationships. Even a single instance of a boundary violation needs to be spoken of and addressed and if these instances continue, then taking a decision with regard to the same is essential. Compromising on one’s safety and living in a space where there is a continual threat should be accepted and this would need to be done at the earliest before things escalate a lot. Rationalising or intellectualising the situation or denying the existence of the problem only further complicates and worsens things.

Perpetrator too should seek help

Concurrently it is important for the person who finds themself being the perpetrator of any form of violence to try and seek help. Assuming that such behaviours are just a one off instance or would disappear on their own is not a helpful response. Any form of patterned ways of responding to situations that involve coercion, use of force, aggression, or even visualizing themselves being aggressive towards another can be indicative of the presence of a larger concern. This would necessitate that the person seek to develop an understanding of what is happening with an expert or also work towards developing newer, alternative, more adaptive ways of responding.

Having healthy support systems and ensuring that one is surrounded by those who are connected, caring, loving and with whom one can share distress and reach out for help and support are crucial. These ensure that one can take care of oneself and also find mechanisms of being able to work towards managing one’s responses and reactions to situations which may not be healthy or adaptive.