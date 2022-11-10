Should we take flu shots this season despite having taken the Covid-19 shot?

Winter comes with many health complications due to sudden changes in temperature, including influenza and pneumonia. One of the most serious problems this time of the year is influenza (flu), a viral infection that is highly contagious. The easiest way for influenza to transmit from one person to another is when a sick person coughs or sneezes.

Additionally, it frequently leads to pneumonia, a serious lung infection or inflammation, in which pus and other liquids accumulate in the air sacs, preventing oxygen from reaching the bloodstream. The body’s cells cannot function correctly if there is insufficient oxygen in the blood. It can cause serious problems and might cause death.

There are preventative vaccinations available for influenza. Since flu strains evolve every year, it is essential to have a flu shot every season to ensure your protection against the most recent strains. But it is always recommended to consult a doctor before making any decision.

Who should get the vaccine?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all adults and kids aged six months and older should get the seasonal flu shot each year. Also, people who are at a higher risk of catastrophic complications should prioritise getting the flu shot. This includes elderly persons, especially those 65 and older, pregnant women, and people with chronic health disorders such as diabetes, asthma, and heart disease. Latest research shows that long Covid survivors have persistent respiratory symptoms like cough and breathlessness. A shot is definitely needed for this group. With vaccination, they can enhance security against various complications and symptoms.

Preventive measures: Who should not take the flu shot?

Despite being effective, shots cannot be given to everyone as they might cause harm. Anyone who experienced a serious reaction to a prior flu shot is not advised to get the vaccination. They may develop some reactions, harmful to their overall health. Some reactions may be unrelated to the immunisation.

Also, people with serious, life-threatening sensitivities to any component (other than egg proteins) of the flu vaccine shouldn’t receive it. Gelatin, antibiotics and other substances might be included in this. For a better decision and desired results, make sure you first consult your doctor and let them know your health condition thoroughly. Accordingly, they will recommend precautions and preventions you should adopt.

Protection offered by flu vaccines

Pneumonia vaccination is recommended for anyone over 65 years old or those suffering from chronic lung diseases or those with lowered immunity for any reason. Usually two shots are given, one a 13 valent one and the other a 23 valent one. Post-Covid, those who had serious lung complications should go for protective flu and pneumonia vaccines. The effectiveness of the flu shot can vary from person to person. In general, those under 65 benefit more from the regular flu vaccine, while some elderly persons and people with specific medical conditions can experience reduced immunity. People over 65 can benefit from high-dose flu vaccines as they can boost their immune system response to influenza viruses.

Can a flu vaccine and a Covid-19 vaccine be taken at the same time?

Studies conducted throughout the Covid-19 pandemic indicate both a flu vaccine and a Covid-19 vaccine can be even taken at the same visit. According to a CDC study, “people who got a flu vaccine and an mRNA Covid-19 booster vaccine at the same time were slightly more likely (8 per cent to 11 per cent) to have reactions including fatigue, headache, and muscle ache than people who only got a Covid-19 mRNA booster vaccine, but these reactions were mostly mild and went away quickly. The findings of this study are consistent with safety data from clinical trials that did not find any safety concerns with giving both vaccines at the same time.”

When to consult your doctor

Even if the vaccine doesn’t entirely protect you from the flu, it might make your symptoms less severe. It might also reduce the likelihood of severe problems and illnesses that require longer hospital stays. However, the advantages of getting the flu shot will still differ based on the person getting the shot (for instance, their health and age), the flu viruses that are prevalent in the season, and the type of flu vaccine administered.

With the onset of winter, it’s common for people to experience influenza and pneumonia-related complications. But, this should not be taken lightly as they may cause serious harm while affecting daily life. Hence, it’s better to recognise the changes in your body and abnormal symptoms, if any. In case you find anything abnormal, you must talk to your doctor without any delay and follow their instructions. They may recommend influenza shots to protect you from health complications in winter.