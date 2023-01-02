How do you deal with school admissions anxiety

We often talk about the pressure of board examinations and gruelling cut-offs for college admissions. Ask the parents, however, and they’ll mostly say that the stress and anxiety of admissions actually begins as early as nursery admissions, which can be quite a harrowing time for young parents.

When it comes to choosing the right school, there’s no one correct answer. It’s not about a particular school, but rather the right fit. Here are some suggestions to keep in mind while handling school admissions for your child this season and avoid anxiety and stress:

1. Location matters: Remember that your child will be commuting to this school back and forth every day for the next decade of their lives. So, make sure to minimise the pressure and time crunch created by the commute, so that the child has more time and energy to spend on other activities once back home. In the long run, when it comes to picking the right school, distance also matters to you if you are the one doing the pick-ups and drops.

2. Focus on extracurriculars: Schools are not just about academics. In fact, the strength of schooling lies in its ability to provide students with adequate exposure to extra-curricular activities and sports. When thinking about the pros and cons of any school, take some time out to understand the kind of emphasis that is given to these kinds of activities that go beyond just academics and work towards social and emotional development of your child as well.

3. Do your homework: School admissions require a lot of running around and filling forms. To minimise the stress of the process, make sure that you start early (but not too early!) and get all your paperwork on track. Shortlist your preferred schools in time to avoid last minute worry and hassle.

4. Don’t get caught in a web of comparisons: It’s no surprise that most parents with children the same age will be talking about sending their children to a particular school. However, it’s best not to get caught up in these trends and comparisons. Like I mentioned before, there’s no one best school. Prepare well, and do the best you can – in choosing a school, focus on the things you value rather than what others think is best.

5. Holistic development is key: There are various vectors that influence a child during their growing up years, with school being just one of them. Focussing on holistic development means to focus on relationships both within the school as well as back home with family and the neighbourhood. Encourage exposure to different activities and focus on value-building exercises as children grow up.

Advertisement

6. Take the process in your stride: Part of the journey of parenting is to recognise that while there’s a lot that we can control, there are also many things to do with our child’s life that we will not be able to control. As long as you do the best that you can, remember that school admission is simply one more step in the child’s journey – there is so much more to come in their lives. There is no one single moment or one single decision that makes or breaks a future.

7. Don’t pass on your anxiety to your child: While school admissions can be a stressful time for parents, ensure that you don’t pass on your anxiety to your child. Given the sheer number of students and school seats available, it can also be difficult to get into the school of your choice, despite your best efforts. Don’t let selection to a particular school become a criteria for personal accomplishment or failure. Also avoid talking about these pressures in front of your child so that it doesn’t impact their sense of confidence.