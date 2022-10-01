What does gym death of Salman Khan’s body double tell you about workouts being safe for the heart? What are the dos and don’ts for a gym beginner?

By Dr Zakia Khan

With Indians being more prone to cardio-vascular incidents than any other South Asian community, it is time we seriously look at our exercise routines and rethink our regimen. Unknown to them, many young Indians have inflammatory conditions which remain hidden because of their basic fitness levels that absorb the effects of moderate blockages. Most importantly, their energy levels mask their stress threshold, resulting in these sudden episodes.

Before choosing any health regime, especially those that put additional strain on your body, like weightlifting, crunches, deadlifts and pull-ups, get a stress test done. Do not sign up arbitrarily. During a stress test, a health care provider will monitor the heartbeat of a person while they walk on a treadmill or pedal a stationary bike. This test will help a healthcare professional understand how well the heart functions and whether there is a chance of any cardiovascular issues. Further, the stress test is critical because it can prevent sudden fatalities arising from over-exercising, usually caused by abnormal heart beats.

Stay hydrated and always have some food before exercising

While there is no doubt that drinking water is essential throughout the day, it is vital to drink water throughout your exercise regime. Drinking sufficient water during an exercise regime will help you maintain optimal performance, especially if you are working outdoors. Also, hydrating during your workout can help you recover significantly faster after a hectic session.

Exercising on an empty stomach is not a good idea

While this may help you burn valuable energy sources, you will have less stamina through your exercise regime. It can also result in low blood sugar levels, leaving you feeling lightheaded, nauseous or shaky. To prevent this, it is best to have a small meal (45 minute to an hour) before going to the gym. Refrain from having meals and going to the gym immediately.

Get adequate sleep



Sleep is essential for your body to perform at optimum levels. If you have suffered minor injuries or aches during your exercise regime, a good night’s sleep will help you recover faster. Also, if you are suffering from insufficient sleep, 30 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise can enhance your sleep quality.

Use correct form and posture



If you are a beginner in a gym or just beginning a new exercise regime, it is always best to do it under the instruction of a specialised expert. In such a scenario, investing in a personal trainer to understand the routine and practise the correct form and technique is always recommended.

A deadlift can severely strain the vertebrae and lower back disc, mainly if you use the wrong form. It is equally important to keep your spine erect and not lean to the side, especially while doing a bicep curl. Also, there is a high possibility of dissection of the aorta (an emergency condition that occurs when a tear forms in a blood vessel in the heart) when a person lifts heavy weight without prior knowledge.

Further, incorrect form and posture can also lead to hernia development. As high-intensity exercise increases the pressure within the abdominal cavity, it can cause a tear, which can be avoided through proper instruction from a specialized expert.

Keep breathing, especially when lifting weights

It is a bad idea to hold your breath while performing any exercise. This might require some practice, but it is essential to inhale and exhale as deeply as possible when exercising. Don’t inhale by “gasping” air with a quick, forceful breath, as that will not enable sufficient oxygen to power the muscles in your body. Keep your breathing consistent throughout your regime.

Besides the above points, remember never to overstrain your body and always pay close attention to any issues that might arise. If you feel uncomfortable, it is always best to reach out to a medical professional at the earliest opportunity, as a timely diagnosis can genuinely save your life. Also, don’t use unregulated gym products as they can affect your overall health and well-being.

(As told to Rupsa Chakrabarty)