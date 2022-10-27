Why Rishi Sunak’s Greek yogurt-blueberry combo could also work for you

Ever since Britain’s new India-origin Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s podcast on his diet preferences has gone viral, people are wondering if that contributed to his fit self that’s robbing visual space across media. While he did mention practising intermittent fasting, it’s his choice of the day starter that’s got everyone interested. Though he mostly skipped breakfast hour to maintain the 12 to 14 hour gap, he sometimes has “Greek yogurt and blueberries during the week.”

Says Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head, Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Max Healthcare, “Greek yogurt is nutrient-rich, having twice the protein than regular curd. Every 100 gms of Greek yogurt yields 9 gms of protein, which can help give you a headstart. It helps in digestion and is good for gut health. It’s a good morning food as being rich in calcium and protein, it gets your bones working. Since it has a high protein content, it helps people feel fuller for longer, curb their hunger pangs and thereby help them keep to their weight. Eating Greek yogurt along with protein, fibrous carbohydrates and healthy fats also boosts body metabolism. It helps build muscle mass for those who exercise regularly,” she says.

A 2016 research published in PubMed also suggests that consuming probiotic yogurt is beneficial for a person’s mental health. It found workers, who ate 100 grams of probiotic yogurt a day or took a daily probiotic capsule, experienced less stress, depression, and anxiety than those who did not. This probably establishes the link between gut health and the brain and the ability of the gut to make neurotransmitters, such as serotonin and dopamine.

Blueberries, says Samaddar, are anti-inflammatory and rich in micro nutrients. “They are good for heart health, bone strength, skin health, blood pressure, diabetes management, cancer prevention and mental health. One cup of blueberries is enough to take care of 24 per cent of a person’s recommended daily intake of vitamin C. They have a good amount of fibres. It is better not to have imported blueberries which come processed and instead substitute them with our blackberry (jamun) and raspberry,” she adds. She even recommends that yogurt and berries be had within two hours of waking up and could be had as a smoothie with toppings for an encouraging start to the day.

Though Samaddar doesn’t agree with Sunak’s high sugar rush mid-morning indulgence with “a cinnamon bun or a chocolate chip muffin,” she suggests a low-calorie, high fibre, high protein alternative. “Ideally you have to see that your mid-morning snack isn’t too close to your lunch hour. Assuming you have had breakfast early, between 7 and 8 am, a mid-morning snack should be had after two hours. It should ideally be a fruit or sprouts. Also the more you move your calorie intake to the earlier part of the day, your body can break foods down that much more effectively as your eating pattern is in sync with your circadian rhythms. This way you can control your sugar levels,” adds Samaddar.

Sunak also revealed that he enjoys a full-cooked breakfast with his family on the weekends. “On the weekend, we have a full-cooked breakfast on Saturdays; and on Sundays, we alternate between pancakes and waffles,” he said in the podcast with Harry Stebbings. “That indulgence is allowed because there’s one day where you are relaxing and taking care of your cravings rather than denying them outright. But do consume within limits respecting any health condition that you might have. Anything in excess is always bad,” says Samaddar.