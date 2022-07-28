scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

‘Only regular testing can arrest Hepatitis B and prevent liver cancer’

With the global goal of reducing the incidence of the blood-borne Hepatitis B and C by 90 per cent in 2030, the Vice-Chancellor of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, Dr SK Sarin, talks about the need for making treatments accessible, the need for 100 per cent childhood immunisation for Hepatitis B and reducing the stigma so that people get tested.

Written by Anonna Dutt | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 6:16:30 pm
World Hepatitis Day, what is hepatitis, what causes hepatitis, what are the types of hepatitis, can hepatitis be prevented, precautionary measures for hepatitis, hepatitis prevention and hygiene, indian express newsPrevention, hygiene practices, and vaccination are the most effective tools. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

What are the steps that need to be taken to eliminate Hepatitis B completely?

Eliminating Hepatitis B completely would require ensuring treatment to all those with a chronic infection, preventing transmission from mother to child and immunising children against the infection. Among adults, 95 per cent of Hepatitis B infection clears out and is not chronic. In children, on the other hand, 90 per cent of the infections can be chronic.

One good thing is that now all blood and blood products given to patients are thoroughly screened and so the horizontal transmission (from person to person) has gone down significantly. It is the vertical transmission (from mother to child) that persists.

To prevent transmission, pregnant women must be screened for the infection and put on treatment in the third trimester. And, 100 per cent immunisation must be ensured among newborns.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...Premium
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past

Other than pregnant mothers, who needs to be treated for Hepatitis B?

People who have Hepatitis B along with jaundice, stage 2 or fibrosis (scarring of the liver and consequent hardening of the tissue) and cirrhosis (later stage of fibrosis where the chronic damage leads to inflammation and fibrous hardening of liver tissue). This is the current recommendation. However, treating all chronic Hepatitis B patients will help in reducing morbidity and the pool of people who can pass on the infection. Patients who already have cirrhosis are at an increased risk of liver cancer even if they have cleared the virus.

What should they do to prevent cancer?

Hepatitis B patients with cirrhosis should get tested every six months to check for cancers. Those with cirrhosis have a one to two per cent risk of developing liver cancer per year, meaning a person who has lived with it for ten years would have 10 to 20 per cent risk of liver cancer.
This is the reason they need to undergo an ultrasound and an Alpha Fetoprotein (tumour marker test).

More importantly, anyone who is already on therapy should not stop it midway without consulting their doctors. This is because a rebound can lead to liver failure and tumours.

What needs to be done to eliminate Hepatitis C?

Eliminating Hepatitis C is easier still; there are cheap and effective treatments that can clear out the infection in 90 per cent cases. They are also freely available under the national programme.

Yet, the infection persists because people do not get tested due to the stigma associated with the disease. Therefore, there is a need to increase awareness. Anyone who underwent surgery or received blood transfusion before 2001 should get tested. All blood samples since are screened for infection.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

2

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Trinamool's charmed circles

3

Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

4

Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'

5

Vikrant Rona movie review: Kiccha Sudeep’s pan-India film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

Featured Stories

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Arun Sagar, BJP MP who talked of irregularities in govt scheme in UP a Da...
Arun Sagar, BJP MP who talked of irregularities in govt scheme in UP a Da...
BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit
BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit
Chennai set to host 44th Chess Olympiad
Live Updates

Chennai set to host 44th Chess Olympiad

What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained

What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit

BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Opinion

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show

Bank employee dies by suicide, note mentions harassment by representatives of instant loan apps
Bengaluru

Bank employee dies by suicide, note mentions harassment by representatives of instant loan apps

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Vikrant Rona review

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained

Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India

Premium
Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Sonam Kapoor, pregnancy
All the times Sonam Kapoor made heads turn with her maternity style
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement