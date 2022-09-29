Rare fibroid extracted in delicate surgery at Gurugram hospital

In a rare case, doctors successfully removed a giant, rare fibroid the size of a nine-month-old foetus from the abdomen of a 24-year-old woman at a hospital in Gurugram.

The giant ball of fibroid weighed 3.5 kg and was growing inside the patient engulfing her whole abdomen, which was causing her pain and discomfort.

Fibroids are muscular tumours that grow in the wall of the uterus and are non-cancerous in nature.

The woman from Bihar was successfully treated at the CK Birla Hospital after a scan and MRI confirmed that a large 27 x 17.5 cm fibroid was growing in her uterus. She was also diagnosed as severely anaemic.

Doctors successfully conducted the surgery using diluted vasopressin with fluid between the planes of the fibroid and uterus (womb) while carefully taking the large tumour out and ensuring minimum loss of blood. Since the patient was severely anaemic, she was given four units of transfusion pre-operatively to build up her haemoglobin.

“Uterine fibroids are less common in adolescents as compared with adults. Their occurrence in the adolescent population is infrequent and relatively few cases have been documented in literature. In such cases, preserving fertility is difficult due to its criticality,” said Dr Deepika Aggarwal, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital.

She further added that such treatments are challenging as it requires precise diagnosis and perfection in surgical treatment.

“In this case, the patient and her family were concerned about preserving her fertility since she was unmarried. The line of treatment was successful and we not only preserved her fertility but also recorded minimal blood loss, while ensuring that she emerged healthy post-surgery. The patient was counselled about family planning and was advised not to conceive for a year in order to let the wound heal,” said Dr Deepika.

According to the officials at the hospital, the patient was quite worried when she got to know about her condition. After visiting multiple gynaecologists in the last five years, she was not given the assurance of preserving her fertility which made her very concerned.

The doctors at the hospital assured her that the fibroid could be removed with minimal blood loss and that her fertility would be preserved.