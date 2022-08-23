The hands that held on to Rahul Ahirwar: A donor and his doctor

An accident is also an opportunity to reprioritise goals. Nobody knows this better than Rahul Ahirwar. Since his childhood, he wanted to be a police officer and join the IPS. He would train every morning to remain fit for the demanding physical test that every recruit has to go through. But then an accident crushed his dream when he lost both his hands. Now, a year after undergoing a hand transplant, he is able to write again, can tap on his mobile phone and has enrolled in a degree course with a new dream of becoming an IAS officer instead. And his surgeon is now his ‘rakhi’ sister, one who gave him his greatest gift, the freedom to take care of himself.

“Whatever happens, happens for the best. Had not the accident happened, I would have never thought of becoming an IAS officer,” Rahul tells us while undergoing his daily recreational activity as part of his physiotherapy routine at the civic-run King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Parel, Mumbai, where he underwent a hand transplant in August 2021. The donor was a young girl, who had died. But then Rahul had been adapting to circumstances ever since he was six months old when he lost his mother. Later, his family moved to Haryana but he stayed back with his grandparents to continue with his studies in Madhya Pradesh.

How the accident happened: ‘There was blood everywhere and I was too numb to understand’

In 2019, after appearing for his Class XII board examination, the 19-year-old went to Haryana to enjoy a vacation with his family. He decided to stay longer and started working at an automobile factory. But he didn’t know that the decision would change his life forever. On April 26, his 16th day at work, both his hands got amputated when he tried to insert some metal parts in a power press machine. “There was blood everywhere and I went numb. I could not understand what was happening,” says Rahul. He was rushed to a hospital by his peers and pretty much left to fend for himself as the local factory did not even reimburse the family for the accident.

Rahul would reel in pain and was completely dependent on his family members for daily chores and hygiene rituals. Gradually, after coming to terms with his condition, he started watching self-motivational videos on YouTube. Then he started doing online research with his amputated limbs, stubs really, about the available facilities for hand transplants across the nation. That’s how he contacted Dr Vinita Puri, the head of the plastic surgery department of KEM Hospital. In 2016, the civic-run hospital had got the approval from the Maharashtra government for hand transplants but never performed one. Rahul would be the first.

The meeting that changed everything

“I started calling the landline number mentioned on the hospital website. Then after trying for around 20 times, I could get in touch with Dr Puri who asked me to meet her personally,” Rahul says. In September 2020, he landed in Mumbai for the first time with his brother and brother-in-law. “I underwent the full body check-ups. We were told the surgery would cost us Rs 5 lakh. So, we went back to Haryana to arrange for the money,” he says.

After running from pillar to post, the Madhya Pradesh government supported him with a fund of Rs 5 lakh. In February 2021, Rahul came back to Mumbai and started counting days to get a donor. He rented a house in Borivali. After waiting for six months, on the midnight of August 10, the hospital authorities rang me up to say that they had found his match in a 22-year-old girl who had died. “We immediately rushed to the hospital,” he says. On August 11, Rahul underwent a 14-hour-long surgery. It was the first hand transplant to be performed in a public-run institution in Maharashtra. The remaining amount, apart from the surgery, was paid off by Dr Puri as Rahul was her test case. He stayed in an isolation ward at the hospital for 10 months.

Hand transplant, a complicated procedure. ‘The doctor made it look easy’

Hand transplants are complicated procedures, which are more technical than other organ transplants like kidneys or liver. These procedures are known as composite allotransplantation and involve connecting two main arteries, bones, multiple veins, three major nerves and tendons. Such a surgery requires a team of doctors to fix bones together, re-attach arteries and veins and repair muscles, tendons and nerves. All these procedures are done with the greatest precision.

One would argue that there’s safety in a prosthetic limb. The advantage with prosthetics is that there is no surgery or risk of rejection. You do not need to be on immunosuppressants (drugs that lower the body’s ability to reject a transplanted organ). But they lack sensation, have to be fitted every time and have a limited mobility range that affects the user’s sense of functionality and independence.

A year later, Dr Puri ties ‘rakhi’ on Rahul’s transplanted hand

Exactly, a year later, Dr Puri’s effort paid off when she tied a ‘rakhi’ on Rahul’s transplanted right hand while celebrating Raksha Bandhan on August 11. “This will always remain the most important date in my life. Last year I got my hand back, and this year my surgeon tied rakhi on the same hand, which has regained full sensation due to her dedication and patience,” says Rahul.

Now, he is able to write again though his script doesn’t match his earlier handwriting. He has taken admission to complete his BA degree. “I enrolled in the degree course to prepare myself for the IAS examination. If I can become a bureaucrat, I can help more people rather than just becoming a police officer,” he says.

Single-minded as he is, Rahul goes to KEM Hospital daily for his rehabilitation therapy from Chembur where he lives with his brother and sister-in-law. “Along with the cost of my medication and house rent, we have to spend around Rs 30,000. Currently, my father is working as a daily labourer to pay for the expenses,” he says. Considering the success of the surgery on his right hand, the hospital also plans to do the second hand transplant on his left amputated hand.

Deep in his heart Rahul always expresses his gratitude to the girl, whose hand has steered him through a hopeless time. “Her skin was fairer but gradually it is changing into my skin tone,” he says. “People often ask me how it feels to have a female hand but it doesn’t bother me. Now, it is my hand with my blood vessels. And I can mould any dream with it,” adds Rahul with his eyes focused on his goal.