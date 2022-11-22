Postbiotics: How the food you eat creates molecules to fight cancer cells

What you eat can not only keep your cancer at bay but can help in its treatment as well. Dr Deep Jyoti Bhuyan and his team from the Western Sydney University are studying the impact of postbiotics – molecules produced by our gut microbes after digesting foods – on cancer cells. Their studies have shown that one such type of postbiotics called short chain fatty acids can inhibit the growth of gastrointestinal and breast cancer cells in the laboratory.

Different from prebiotics (foods that promote the growth of healthy gut bacteria) and probiotics (healthy microbes that can be ingested), a postbiotic is essentially produced within the body by the gut microbiome as a by-product of digestion.

“Certain postbiotics like short chain fatty acids can actually kill cancer cells in the laboratory as well as enhance the efficacy of standard drugs used for the treatment of these cancers. We have found that they can kill almost 90 per cent of the cancer cells. Also, when used in combination with standard chemotherapy agents, we have found that these molecules can actually enhance their effect,” said Dr Bhuyan.

Although these are early findings, the research offers insight for development of newer therapies, making them less toxic, and even for prevention of cancer by increasing the production of these “good postbiotics” through dietary intervention or supplementation.

But not all postbiotics are good. Take for example bile acid that has been linked to various gastrointestinal cancers, including colon cancer.

“This balance between good and bad postbiotics determines the cancer risk of a person. Although it is a very new field, studies have so far shown when levels of bad postbiotics increase, it can lead to an increased risk of formation of cancer cells. If your gut has more bile acids compared to short chain fatty acids, there is a chance that you will have cancer in your lifetime,” said Dr Bhuyan.

He added, “In fact, clinical epidemiological studies have shown that cancer patients, in general, have a different gut microbiome as compared to a healthy person – they aren’t able to produce the good postbiotics.”

There is also an indirect impact. Take for example another good postbiotic nisin, which is known to resist colonisation by bad bacteria in the gut such as E. coli. Now E coli is linked to an increased incidence of gastrointestinal cancer.

“You cannot take postbiotics directly at the moment. A lot of research would be needed before they can be converted to molecules for human consumption. However, they are produced in our guts and their production can be increased by eating healthy,” said Dr Bhuyan. The team hopes to start animal testing by next year, clinical testing after that and expand their research to look at the impact of molecules of other types of cancers like cervical cancer.

Although his work focusses on cancers, Dr Bhuyan said postbiotics have been linked to several ailments including cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, and hypertension.

Now that we know that our foods can help prevent cancers, what should we eat to ensure that we produce more good postbiotics? Dr Bhuyan suggests some simple interventions to ensure that your everyday meal can keep you healthy.

The intake of fruits and vegetables has to be increased; consuming these raw in salads is the best way, he says.

“We tend to overcook the little vegetables that we do consume. Slow cooking or deep frying destroys most of the nutrients in the vegetables. There is a need to cut down on the cooking time. If you cook a vegetable dish for 30 minutes, bring it down to 15. Some vegetables like potatoes have to be cooked thoroughly but it can be done for others like bottle gourd,” said Dr Bhuyan. He also suggested the use of less harsher methods of cooking.

Spices, he felt, should always be added to the foods towards the end. “The spices that we use in daily Indian cooking – not the powders that are available these days – actually contain good phytochemicals that get destroyed when cooked for long.”

He also said that there was a need to cut down the amount of salt, sugars and fats used.

Increasing the intake of dietary fibres that are found in fruits, vegetables, whole wheat, legumes, nuts, and seeds also increase the levels of postbiotics in the gut. “These dietary fibres cannot be absorbed by the digestive system but are passed on to the colon. The microbiota in the colon, however, can digest them to make postbiotics,” he said.

Good sleep, exercise and a healthy lifestyle are also essential as they promote the growth of good bacteria in the gut which in turn control the levels of good and bad postbiotics, said Dr Bhuyan.