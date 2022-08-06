scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Post-meal walk reduces blood sugar, says study

Although light walking at any time is good for your health, a short walk within 60 to 90 minutes of eating a meal can be especially useful in minimising blood sugar spikes, as that is when blood sugar levels tend to peak.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 6, 2022 11:04:35 am
Light walking after a meal, in increments of as little as two to five minutes, "had a significant impact in moderating blood sugar levels", research found. (Image: Pixabay)

While post-meal walks have generally been internalised by people as an aid for digestion, scientists have now found that going for a short walk after any meal can reduce blood sugar levels, which can help ward off complications such as Type 2 diabetes. They even recommended that walking within 60 to 90 minutes after eating delivers the best results.

Although light walking at any time is good for your health, a short walk within 60 to 90 minutes of eating a meal can be especially useful in minimising blood sugar spikes, as that is when blood sugar levels tend to peak. According to The New York Times, researchers of a study published in the journal Sports Medicine, looked at the results of seven studies that compared the effects of sitting versus standing or walking on measures of heart health, including insulin and blood sugar levels. They found that light walking after a meal, in increments of as little as two to five minutes, “had a significant impact in moderating blood sugar levels”.

Also Read |‘We need to see the variant-specific data with respect to long Covid’

This research would be especially beneficial for Indians, feels Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis-C-DOC Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology. “In the Indian context and given our meal patterns, post-meal sugars are often high and difficult to control. However, one must be careful in advising a post-meal walk to people who have heart disease, since such an exercise may divert blood away from the heart.”

This study reinforces findings of two earlier studies. A 2016 study of those who suffer from Type-2 diabetes found that walking for 10 minutes after every meal helped lower blood sugar levels more than walking for a half-hour at other times of the day. Before that, a 2011 study, published in the International Journal of General Medicine, found that walking just after a meal was more effective for weight loss than waiting one hour after eating before walking.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...Premium
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...
Making Ladakh a Union Territory was not enoughPremium
Making Ladakh a Union Territory was not enough
Don't miss |Do Vitamin D supplements help?

“In five of the studies that the paper evaluated, none of the participants had pre-diabetes or Type 2 diabetes. The remaining two studies looked at people with and without such illnesses. Participants were asked to either stand or walk for two to five minutes, every 20 to 30 minutes over the course of a full day. All seven studies showed that just a few minutes of light-intensity walking after a meal were enough to significantly improve blood sugar levels compared to, say, sitting at a desk or plopping down on the couch. When participants went for a short walk, their blood sugar levels rose and fell more gradually. For people with diabetes, avoiding sharp fluctuations in blood sugar levels is a critical component in managing their illness. It’s also thought that sharp spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels can contribute to developing Type 2 diabetes,” the report said.

The report also recommended getting up to do housework or finding other ways to move your body. This short amount of activity will also enhance other dietary changes that people may be making to help control their blood sugar levels. And for those who spend long hours at the workplace, the report found that a mini-walk of two to three minutes is more practical than the rigour of running on a treadmill.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 11:04:35 am

Most Popular

1

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

2

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games

3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang and Sakshi, Silver for Anshu, Deepak also into Wrestling finals

4

9 years and 7 months to Girl No. 166: A lost and found Mumbai story

5

Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera: 'Some people are very attached to their film'

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: Alex Jones told to pay damages to Sandy Hook parents; what oth...
Explained: Alex Jones told to pay damages to Sandy Hook parents; what oth...
Explained Books: The complex India-Pak relationship, and ground realities...
Explained Books: The complex India-Pak relationship, and ground realities...
Jagan sounds the poll bugle, from Chandrababu Naidu's seat
Jagan sounds the poll bugle, from Chandrababu Naidu's seat
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
Express Opinion

Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games

On day of Cong stir, BJP MP wears black, party seeks explanation
Delhi Confidential

On day of Cong stir, BJP MP wears black, party seeks explanation

Delhi has a newfound love affair – with Turkish cuisine
Culinary Capital

Delhi has a newfound love affair – with Turkish cuisine

HC judge takes swipe at 'most superior court': Progeny of judges bring litigants, drop names

HC judge takes swipe at 'most superior court': Progeny of judges bring litigants, drop names

Premium
Karnataka CM Bommai tests Covid positive, cancels Delhi trip

Karnataka CM Bommai tests Covid positive, cancels Delhi trip

Govt does not see media as being fourth estate in our democracy
Coomi Kapoor writes

Govt does not see media as being fourth estate in our democracy

Premium
RBI’s latest rate hike, and how it will impact your loan EMIs
Explained

RBI’s latest rate hike, and how it will impact your loan EMIs

Premium
Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

On Kajol’s birthday, a look at the actor’s best style moments
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement