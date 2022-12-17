What causes post-cataract infection? Are solutions used in surgery to blame?

Eleven patients, who underwent cataract surgeries at the trust-run Shantabaa Haribhai Gajera Medical College and Hospital (SHGMCH) in Amreli in November, had reported loss of vision as a post-surgery complication arising out of a bacterial infection. What can lead to such infections and why do they happen? And even if they do happen, there are certain correctives. All we have to do is remain vigilant.

How common is such an infection following cataract surgeries?

A 2017 review of incidences of infection post-cataract surgery, or as is technically known as endophthalmitis, notes that the global incidence ranges from 0.02 to 0.26 per cent. India’s incidence rate is similar with the gram-negative bacteria Pseudomonas aeruginosa as the major organism in cluster infections. Rare, severe endophthalmitis can cause permanent and complete loss of vision. Fungal endophthalmitis sees a more rapid progression owing to the virulent nature of the infection. Cataract surgeries can be done by three methods, with phacoemulsification method being the most common as it involves minimal incision, thus reducing chances of contracting infection. Laser is the safest method but often unviable for the general population owing to its high costs — Rs 1 lakh for surgery of one eye. It is recognised globally that the cataract burden assumes disproportionately higher proportions in lower socio-economic conditions. The rural-urban imbalance in the distribution of ophthalmologists and sub-optimal training of eye surgeons can exacerbate post-operative or operative issues. Endophthalmitis commonly manifests itself as an inflammation or infection of eye tissues and eye fluids, with swelling and difficulty or loss in vision.

What can cause post-operative endophthalmitis?

Dr Manish Joshi, ophthalmologist and eye surgeon at Apollo Hospital, with over two decades of experience, says that the most common source of infection, especially in cases of cluster infections, is the fluids used in the surgery. “Cataract surgery uses a lot of liquids, at least six to seven different kinds of liquids, such as intraocular saline, intraocular solution and viscoelastic gel. So any causative agent in these liquids can cause this kind of eye infection. Second, bulk surgeries, without changing instruments or following proper hygiene protocols, could also cause endophthalmitis. In my opinion, the solutions used can be the culprit,” he explains.

Other causative factors, as has been recorded in several papers pertaining to endophthalmitis cases in India, mention anaesthetic drops, the phacoemulsification system, the fluid containing the hydrophilic (moisture-attracting) lens and the air conditioning system.

Another causative agent could be bacterial growth in the tubings of the phaco-machine used in surgery. Tubings are of two types — reusable and disposable — with disposable tubings more expensive. “There are some simple and basic checks that can be done to ensure quality of fluids such as checking the transparency of the fluid and expiry dates. Every solution that is used in the surgery is transparent, so any sort of turbidity should be a red flag. Sometimes pharma companies also announce recall drugs of particular batches and that should be paid heed to.”

What is the treatment protocol and chances of the infection going from mild to severe?

Dr Joshi says that the first 72 hours post-surgery are crucial for signs of an infection. “All infections can happen within 72 hours of the surgery. We ask patients to continue with daily follow-ups but also advise them that if they feel anything off, they must immediately contact their doctor. If diagnosis is made and treatment is started within this 72-hour window, the case can qualify as a less severe case. The patient can then respond to eye drops and tablets. Medium to severe cases require intraocular injection of antibiotics or antifungal medicines. Severe cases require vitrectomy as multiple layers of the eye get involved,” says Dr Joshi.

Vitrectomy involves removal of the vitreous matter in the middle portion of the eye and replacing it with another fluid such as saline or a bubble made of gas or oil. During the healing process, the eye replaces the fluid with its natural fluid. In fungal endophthalmitis, the progression is quicker. “In fungal endophthalmitis, the whole cornea and vitreous can become opaque in 24 hours, making it more severe. The treatment protocol remains the same, the medication gets replaced with antifungals.”