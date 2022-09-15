How do I know I am overweight? What is the easiest way to know if my body weight is healthy?

In today’s fast-paced life, keeping yourself fit and healthy is a major concern for many. Excessive accumulation of fat in the body is one of the foremost signs that you might be on the verge of dealing with the big O — Obesity.

A study by National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) reveals that the prevalence of obesity among Indians increased in 2019-21 compared to 2015-16. The data further shows that one in every four persons is overweight in India. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the prevalence of obesity nearly tripled between 1975 and 2016. Once a major problem in wealthy nations, obesity is now a matter of concern for developing nations in 2022.

A recent study by the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) reveals a more worrying trend and says around 5.02 million people died prematurely in 2019 due to obesity, nearly six times the number of people that died from more serious diseases like HIV/AIDS. There is no denying the fact that when it comes to obesity, “the clock is ticking” and nations across the world are introducing several measures to deal with the issue.

What is obesity and how do you know whether you are obese?

In medical science, obesity is calculated on the basis of the Body Mass Index (BMI) of an individual. BMI is a measure of body fat based on height and weight that applies to adult men and women and is calculated as weight in kilograms divided by height in meter square. When your BMI is more than 30, you are considered to be obese whereas a person with BMI between 25 and 29.9 is considered to be overweight. There is a very thin line between being obese and overweight, and people who are on the verge of a very high BMI ranging from 27-29.9 are more prone to obesity. Anything higher than 30 is definitely not good news. For Indians, the fat around the waist is a matter of concern and they should measure the waist-hip ratio. This is calculated as waist measurement divided by hip measurement (W⁄H). For example, a person with a 30″ (76 cm) waist and 38″ (97 cm) hips has a waist–hip ratio of about 0.78. Anything over 0.9 is high-risk.

Obesity increases the risks of several diseases such as diabetes, heart diseases and even cancer. It impacts your body in varied ways, some of which include the mechanical stress of carrying extra pounds and others involving complex changes in overall metabolism and hormones. It is one of the major reasons for decreasing life span and increasing health costs globally.

Prevention strategies for obesity

‘Prevention is Better than Cure’ stays true to obesity, as it’s a process to get rid of it. If you feel you are on the verge of being obese or already dealing with it, some thoughtful changes in your lifestyle are very necessary.

First and foremost, you need to shift to a healthy balanced diet and incorporate some form of exercise in your daily routine. Choosing healthier food options such as whole grains, fruits and vegetables, healthy fats and protein sources is very important.

More focus on fruits and vegetables

Focus on eating at least five to seven small servings of whole fruits and vegetables every day. Fruits and vegetables are full of vitamins and minerals and are low in calories. Being rich in nutrients they are associated with a lower risk of diabetes and insulin resistance. The excessive fibre content present in fruits and vegetables keeps you full for longer and helps prevent weight gain.

Big no to processed food

Highly processed foods like white bread, processed cheese, burgers and packed foods are common sources of empty calories which lead to weight gain. Several studies have revealed that increased consumption of processed foods is directly related to an increased risk of all-cause mortality rate.

Skip saturated fats

Saturated fats contribute largely to obesity and even healthy people should avoid having them as part of their diet. Focus instead on the sources of healthy fats like avocados, olive oil, and nuts.

Skip sugar that fattens you up

A variety of researches have drawn a link between the sugar consumption and excess body weight. According to researchers from the University of Reading, the University of Cambridge, and Arizona State University, “People who actually consumed the most sugar were 54 per cent more likely to be overweight than those who were objectively shown to be eating the least sugar in their diet.” Therefore, one should focus on eating less sugar and substitute the sugar urge by consuming fresh fruits, yogurt with cinnamon, dark chocolate and so on.

Make exercise a part of your daily life

Experts recommend that an average adult should invest at least 150 minutes in low-moderate-high intensity physical activity per week. That largely means at least 30 minutes per day, five days a week. You can opt for running, brisk walking, yoga, Pilates or any other form of exercise that suits your body. Just remember that “consistency is the key.”