scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Old drug can tackle baldness when taken orally, find US doctors

Oral Minoxidil in low doses is quite popular in India too. It ensures that the patient gets better results with less side-effects. It is proving to be a good substitute in patients where nothing else is working, says Dr Sonal Bansal, Consultant, Dermatology, Fortis, Gurugram

The medication’s use as a hair-growth therapy was found by chance a long time in the past.

A long-time drug, which was being used on the scalp for hair-loss prevention with varied results, has now been found to be uniformly effective in small oral doses.

According to The New York Times, Minoxidil, “or the energetic ingredient in Rogaine, a lotion or foam that’s rubbed on the scalp, was first accepted for males in 1988, then ladies in 1992, and it’s now generic. The medication’s use as a hair-growth therapy was found by chance a long time in the past. Excessive-dose Minoxidil capsules had been getting used to deal with hypertension. However, sufferers typically observed that the capsules prompted hair development throughout their bodies. So, its producer developed a Minoxidil lotion — ultimately named Rogaine — and acquired it to develop hair on balding heads.”

According to dermatologists, the lotion/foam either wasn’t effective uniformly or its stickiness was not welcomed by users. “Minoxidil must be transformed to an energetic type by sulfotransferase enzymes which will or might not be current in enough portions in hair roots. When the drug is taken orally, it’s mechanically transformed to an energetic type,” the news report said.

Also Read |How do I know I have kidney stones?

But the discovery happened quite by chance when Dr Rodney Sinclair, a professor of dermatology at the College of Melbourne in Australia, found a female patient allergic to the drug on application. So, he chopped Minoxidil capsules into quarters and administered them orally. Small oral doses over time actually encouraged her hair development. About 100 women patients showed similar results.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...Premium
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...
Also Read |Why is Covid-19 spiking in Mumbai again? Why are you getting infected within 2 months? What are the symptoms?

“Low dose Minoxidil is getting quite popular in India as well. Dermatologists have been using it in dosages of 2.5 mg either daily or on alternate days for female and male pattern baldness. Minoxidil was earlier given for the treatment of hypertension; high doses were seen to increase hair on a female’s body. It was then formulated as a solution for application on scalp in the 1980s and has been the gold standard of treatment of all kinds of baldness since then. Oral medicines in baldness are mostly supplement-based, or anti-androgenic, meaning drugs which decrease the male hormone levels in the body. They have their own set of side effects. Doctors and patients alike tend to avoid them for long-term use. Oral Minoxidil in low doses ensures that the patient gets better results with less side-effects. Expected side-effects of oral Minoxidil are hypertrichosis on the face or elsewhere in the body and postural hypotension, but they are rarely seen with low doses,” says Dr Sonal Bansal, Consultant, Dermatology, Fortis Gurugram.

“Oral Minoxidil is purported to work on male and female pattern baldness, alopecia areata, telogen effluvium and several other types of hair loss. It is proving to be a good substitute in patients where nothing else is working. Having said that, more studies are required to study the long term side-effects of low dose Minoxidil,” she advises.

Without a rigorous trial resulting in FDA approval, the usage of Minoxidil capsules for hair loss is off-label in the US.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 09:59:01 am
Next Story

Anurag Kashyap feels Karan Johar is ‘misunderstood’, calls him a ‘courageous and visionary man’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

‘Am I right doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

3

The Brothers Yadav start with a tumble, over aides at official meetings

4

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

5

Style alert: Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Which oils to use, and how much: Do’'s and don'ts of consuming fats
Which oils to use, and how much: Do’'s and don'ts of consuming fats
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally ni...
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally ni...
Professor resigned on her own, no question of forcing: St Xavier’s V-C

Professor resigned on her own, no question of forcing: St Xavier’s V-C

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

Premium
Here is our pick for what to watch this weekend

Here is our pick for what to watch this weekend

Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained

Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

All-party MP group to seek Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama

All-party MP group to seek Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama

Med students in a spot as NMC does not recognise Ukraine offer

Med students in a spot as NMC does not recognise Ukraine offer

British envoy trolls Manchester United fan at ISKCON temple
Delhi Confidential

British envoy trolls Manchester United fan at ISKCON temple

Premium
Privacy prick-point: IRCTC bid to monetise passenger data

Privacy prick-point: IRCTC bid to monetise passenger data

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Krishna Janmashtami, Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, Krishna Janmashtami 2022, Janmashtami 2022, Janmashtami 2022 photos, Janmashtami pictures, Janmashtami Dahi Handi, Janmashtami in India, indian express news
In pictures: Glimpses of Janmashtami 2022 celebrations in India
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement