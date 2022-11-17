Nitin Gadkari ill at event: What to do when your blood sugar drops suddenly?

Just as news reports claimed that Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari fell ill on stage during an event in Bengal because of a sudden dip in blood sugar levels, there needs to be a handbook discipline among all of us, whether diabetic or not. The idea is to save a life in these emergency situations.

Says Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman of Fortis-CDOC Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, New Delhi, “Acute complications can happen in diabetics over a short period of time and could seriously injure the body or result in death if immediate medical attention is not given to the patient. Among these, the commonest is hypoglycaemia or low blood sugar levels. Low blood sugars can be dangerous and should be avoided at all costs. Severely low sugar can precipitate heart problems.” He gives us a simple primer to follow in such situations as listed below.

WHAT TO DO IMMEDIATELY TO REVIVE THE PATIENT?

1) Any simple form of sugar, like 3-5 glucose tablets, 2-4 teaspoons of honey/sugar, 1-2 cups of fruit juice, 5-6 pieces of chocolate or a few pieces of any sweet should be had immediately.

2) If after 10-15 minutes, blood sugar levels still do not reach safe levels (ie more than 100 mg/dl) the patient must eat more glucose and chocolate. To be safe, just add two pieces of bread with milk or ask the patient to take the next meal this time.

3) In case the patient is unable to swallow and unconscious, rush him to the nearest hospital without delay. Intravenous glucose should be administered by a trained hand. Glucagon injection should be given, a natural hormone that sends a message to the liver or muscles to release stored sugar into the bloodstream.

WHAT SHOULD A FOLLOW-UP VIGIL BE LIKE?

If hypoglycaemic bouts are fairly frequent, the patient should monitor blood sugar levels regularly without fail and consult a doctor for adjustment in drug or insulin dosage. Since hypoglycaemia attacks happen mostly at night during a prolonged meal gap between dinner and breakfast, it is recommended that the patient check his/her blood sugar level at 3 am also, especially those who are on night medicines.

WHAT ARE THE CAUSES OF LOW BLOOD SUGAR?

1) Delayed, too small or skipping meals

2) Excessive dose of insulin or oral anti-diabetic drugs

3) More than usual exercise

4) Excessive alcohol intake

5) Onset of kidney disease (reflected in elevated blood levels of creatinine)

6) Vomitting, diarrhoea, poor oral intake

7) Chronic debilitating diseases like tuberculosis, cancer and liver conditions)



WHAT ARE SYMPTOMS OF LOW BLOOD SUGAR?

1) Sweating

2) Trembling of limbs

3) Dizziness and nausea

4) Weakness

5) Palpitations

6) Headache

7) Confusion, disorientation, seizures and unconsciousness

8) Night time hypoglycaemia has also been known to cause night sweat, headache, restless sleep and nightmares

9) Sometimes low sugar may not cause any symptoms, especially in long-standing diabetes with nerve damage.