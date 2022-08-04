scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

New research proves Covid-19 causes heart inflammation

Don’t allow Covid to cause serious illness, so get yourself vaccinated. Judicious use of blood thinners and anticoagulants, in sick Covid patients, can reduce the risk of clotting and heart attacks, says Dr Nishith Chandra, Principal Director, Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 3:02:29 pm
Researchers have conducted a series of experiments and shown that SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein can lead to heart muscle injury through an inflammatory process. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

New clues have emerged on the link between Covid-19 and heart health. Researchers have conducted a series of experiments and shown that SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein can lead to heart muscle injury through an inflammatory process.

“It’s already known from the clinical side that Covid-19 infection can induce heart injury. However, what we don’t know is the mechanistic details of how this occurs. What we suspect is that the spike protein from SARS-CoV-2 has unknown pathological roles. Our data shows that it causes heart muscle damage,” said Dr Zhiqianq Lin, lead author of the study and an assistant professor at the Masonic Medical Research Institute in Utica, New York.

Also Read |Living with Covid: How treating masks like umbrellas could help us weather future pandemic threats

SARS-CoV-2 enters healthy cells via its spike protein on its surface. It then latches on to receptors known as angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) on healthy cells and may enter them. “Host natural immunity is the first line of defence against pathogen invasion, and heart muscle cells have their own natural immune machinery,” explained Dr Lin. But the study has now shown that SARS-CoV-2 may damage the heart via immune responses that are independent of ACE2, leading to inflammation.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The researchers also examined heart biopsies from a deceased patient with COVID-19-associated myocarditis or an inflamed heart muscle and a healthy heart. Whereas both the spike protein and the TLR4 protein were detected in cardiac muscle cells and other cell types in the Covid-19 patient, neither protein was detected in the healthy heart. “That means once the heart is infected with SARS-CoV-2, it will activate TLR4 signalling. Besides directly damaging the heart muscle cells, the spike protein itself is very inflammatory and may cause systemic inflammation that indirectly causes heart problems,” said Dr Lin.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied

Reacting to the new findings, Dr Nishith Chandra, Principal Director, Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, said, “We have seen a marked increase in numbers of heart patients during the last two years of Covid. In one study, it was found that almost 62 per cent of patients hospitalised for Covid had some or other form of heart issues. Even patients, who were not hospitalised, were at high risk for developing heart issues. There are a few common ways the heart is affected by Covid. One is inflammation of the heart muscle, called myocarditis, which ultimately weakens the heart and causes its failure. The other way Covid affects the heart is by causing clots in the small arteries of the heart, thus triggering attacks. We have seen a number of young patients recover from Covid and come to emergency with a heart attack. The third and very common presentation of the post-Covid syndrome is in the form of disturbances in the heart’s rhythm. Patients complain of fast heart rates and palpitation. Some also complain of slow heart rates.”

Also Read |How donor hearts gifted life to Anwar, Lavanya and Mitesh

So, how does the virus affect the heart? “It is by two mechanisms. First, it enters healthy heart cells through its spike protein and directly injures the host heart cells, leading to heart muscle dysfunction. The other mechanism is by causing widespread inflammation, by stimulating the host’s own defence mechanism as is borne out by the new study,” added Dr Chandra.

He also dispelled the widespread myth that mRNA vaccines of Covid could cause heart muscle inflammation. “Detailed research has proven that since the mRNA vaccine does not contain spike protein, it does not damage the heart. Thus, vaccines are safe and do not cause myocarditis, as is widely believed.”

So, how do we treat Covid-related heart complications? “The best course is prevention. Don’t allow Covid to cause serious illness by getting yourself vaccinated. The judicious use of blood thinners and anticoagulants in critically sick Covid patients has also been found to reduce risk of clotting and heart attacks,” said Dr Chandra.

Moving forward, the researchers intend to investigate how SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins cause inflammation in the heart. So far, they have outlined two potential ways this may happen. The first possibility is that the spike protein directly activates inflammation in virus-infected heart muscle cells. The second possibility is that the spike protein is shed into the bloodstream and damages the heart as it circulates.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 03:02:29 pm

Most Popular

1

China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait, says 'expected outcome was achieved'

2

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

3

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

4

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

5

Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Explained: What military drills is China conducting near Taiwan, what are...
Explained: What military drills is China conducting near Taiwan, what are...
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav Thackeray pits Anand Dighe’s ne...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav Thackeray pits Anand Dighe’s ne...
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Women’s Hammer Throw qualification soon
CWG Day 7 LIVE

Women’s Hammer Throw qualification soon

The military drills China is conducting near Taiwan, the risks
Explained

The military drills China is conducting near Taiwan, the risks

Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, LS adjourned

Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, LS adjourned

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific
An Expert Explains

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific

Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

A ‘reversible’ form of death? Scientists revive cells in dead pigs’ organs

A ‘reversible’ form of death? Scientists revive cells in dead pigs’ organs

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

National Heart Transplant Day: Heart transplant patients form human chain to raise awareness
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement