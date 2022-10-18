Does Moonglet taste better than your omelette? Genelia Deshmukh thinks so. Go for plant-based breakfast options

Written by Sanjay Sethi

Do you need a caffeine boost in the morning because you are having problems staying up? The truth is that a glass of water soon after waking up and a healthy breakfast within two to three hours will be enough to get you out of bed and kickstart the day.

Usually, when you wake up, dehydration sets in, causing morning drowsiness, confusion, and lethargy. So, it becomes important to start with plenty of water to restore your hydration levels and a good breakfast that meets around 30 per cent of the nutritional demands of the day.

We all know that breakfast is the main meal of the day. It is associated with better body weight control, healthy metabolism, improvement in attention and cognitive functions in all age groups. There are several traditional recipes that can be enjoyed as healthy plant-based breakfast options. We also have a variety of new recipes that are both nutritious and simple to prepare.

Moonglet

Omelette is everyone’s favourite, right? It’s just the art of blending it all together. Now, what if we were to find a tasty and nutritious alternative to this. Actor Genelia Deshmukh recently posted a plant-based omelette in her Insta stories as a tasty and quick alternative that her son loves. Moong dal omelette or ‘Moonglet’ is the best option which provides a power-packed nutritional dose. Made from moong dal by soaking, mixing it with a few spices and other secondary ingredients, this option delivers lots of proteins and micro-nutrients. Also, moong dal prevents heart disease and hormonal imbalance. Evidently, it is a fantastic meal for everyone, not just for vegans and vegetarians.

Nutritional value in 1 piece of Moonglet :

Energy – 160 kcal; Protein – 9g; Fat – 5g; Carbohydrates – 22g; Fibre – 3g

Spiced Sattu beverage

Sattu, often called the powerhouse of energy, has existed in our country for decades and is now becoming a global superfood. Chana dal, which is used to make sattu, helps boost metabolism and lessen bloating. This high-fibre, low-glycaemic index and protein-rich beverage is a great choice to serve along with the meals. This drink, when seasoned with cumin seeds, Himalayan salts and mint, makes a great substitute for buttermilk.

Nutritional value of 1 glass sattu drink:

Energy: 40kcal; Proteins: 2g; Carbohydrates: 5g; Fats: 1g; Fibre: 0.2g

Oats porridge with chia seeds and plant-based milk

Mornings can be stressful and chaotic in this modern world. This overnight chia oats porridge is a great solution to the morning rush. Chia seeds are highly nutritious, high in antioxidants and helpful in weight loss. While the composition of nutrients in oats is well balanced, the beta-glucans in oats also help control blood glucose levels and improve insulin sensitivity. This recipe is a combination of oats and chia seeds with almond/soy milk and fruits, soaked overnight and popped in the fridge. It provides a good nutritional balance to fuel you up for the day as they are high in carbohydrates, protein and fibre.

Nutritional value of 1 jar of porridge:

Energy:200Kcal; Fat: 8g; Carbohydrates: 25g; Fibre:8g; Protein: 11g

Millets upma

In India, millets have been mentioned in some of the oldest Yajurveda texts, indicating that millet consumption was very common, pre-dating to the Indian Bronze Age (4,500 BC). Millets are highly nutritious with different varieties being rich in calcium, fibre, iron, minerals, vitamins, proteins and more. Millets are gluten free as well. For example, a basic recipe to make the traditional upma can be used by incorporating veggies and Foxtail millets or Ragi (Finger millet). Foxtail millets help in digestion, are filling and hence make a good diabetic friendly ingredient as well.

Nutritional value of 1 bowl millets upma:

Calories: 250 kcal; Carbohydrates: 43g; Fat: 7g; Protein: 7g; Fibre: 7g

Sprouted Dal Parantha

High-Protein Moong Dal Sprouts Paratha is perfect for a power-packed plant-based breakfast. Moong dal is high in protein, so sprouting it will increase the bioavailability of it along with other nutrients like Vitamin B6 and B12. Using it to make parathas is a terrific way to get your favourite morning delight – parathas – full of protein and other nutrients like fibre and healthy carbohydrates. Sprouting dal is a simple procedure; the germination process releases the nutrients stored in the dal, which can be readily absorbed by us.

Nutritional value of 1 small parantha:

Calories: 80 kcal; Carbohydrates: 28 g; Fat: 5 g; Protein: 6 g; Fibre: 4g

Toast with scrambled tofu

This version of the classic scramble uses tofu as a base. Tofu or bean curd is made by pressing curdling soy milk into a solid block. Tofu is considered a complete protein in that it contains all essential amino acids, and it is a good source of both iron and calcium, while being low in calories and relatively low in saturated fat. All these make it a great alternative, especially for egg/paneer scramble. Adding a dash of soy/cashew milk helps give it a creamy texture. It’s spongy, crumbly and really satisfying. It’s a super scrumptious and easy plant-based breakfast idea.

Nutritional value of 1 toast with scrambled tofu:

Calories: 125kcal; Carbohydrates: 15g; Fat: 7g; Protein: 6g; Fibre: 3g

So, if you’re attempting to live a healthy lifestyle or considering switching to a plant-based diet, start with one of these recipes! And, contrary to popular belief, eating plant-based foods does not have to be expensive or complicated. They are all simple to prepare, made with common ingredients, and tasty to provide you with a well-rounded breakfast meal.

*These nutritional values are based on common estimates and are therefore approximate.

(The author is Executive Director, Plant-Based Foods Industry Association)